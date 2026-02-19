Mikaela Shiffrin’s Live Speaking Slip-Up After Winning Third Olympic Gold Sparks Buzz

Mikaela Shiffrin is so excited she won another gold, she can’t stop cussing — even on live TV.

The 30-year-old Shiffrin finally broke through after not medaling in eight years at the Winter Games with her third overall gold in the Women’s Slalom where she dominated.

Mikaela Shiffrin is the OLYMPIC CHAMPION and taking home GOLD in women’s slalom! 🥇 pic.twitter.com/O69KyyY2fo — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) February 18, 2026

The third gold medal seals her legacy after she came into Italy as the winningest skier off all time with 108 World Cup victories, and the gold medals in the 2014 Sochi Games in the Slalom, followed by another gold in the 2018 PyeongChang Games in the Giant Slalom.

It was a day to remember for her — she even passed out with her gold medal around her neck in her pajamas later on.

Mikaela Shiffrin earned a good night’s sleep. | Mikaela Shiffrin/Instagram

Shiffrin’s slip-up on live TV

She also had an emotional post after winning that had profanity in it.

Speaking of profanity, Shiffrin joined The Today Show where her potty mouth came out again and she dropped an F-bomb on there. The show posted, “Olympians, they’re just like us 🥴 Fresh off of her gold medal win in the women’s slalom, Mikaela Shiffrin joined TODAY and had a little slip up during her live interview. Happens to the best of us, Mikaela! Congratulations on your win!”

Everyone was loving her for it, though, in a moment of pure rawness.

It’s a funny slip-up that she deserves to make after her perfect performance.

Mikaela Shiffrin of the USA celebrates her gold medal victory. | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

