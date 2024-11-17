Mike Tyson: 'I almost died' during June health scare before Paul fight
As the saying goes: 'Father Time is undefeated. That was again evident during the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson circus at AT&T Stadium on Friday night.
Tyson was plodding around the ring and had nothing to offer the much younger Paul.
Of course, that was expected. After all, Tyson is 58 and Paul is 27. But, if what Tyson has said after the fight is true, he should have never been allowed to step into the ring to begin with.
MORE: Jutta Leerdam pens heartwarming note to Jake Paul after Mike Tyson win
Tyson released a statement on social media following the event claiming he "almost died" during the June health scare that forced the Paul bout to be postponed from the summer to November.
"This is one of those situations when you lost but still won. I’m grateful for last night. No regrets to get in ring one last time," Tyson wrote on Instagram. "I almost died in June.
"Had 8 blood transfusions. Lost half my blood and 25 lbs in hospital and had to fight to get healthy to fight so I won. To have my children see me stand toe to toe and finish 8 rounds with a talented fighter half my age in front of a packed Dallas Cowboys stadium is an experience that no man has the right to ask for. Thank you."
If that is true, the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulations has a lot of questions to answer.
It was already irresponsible to sanction a fight between a nearly 60-year-old man and someone half his age, but if it was a man who nearly died and man in his athletic prime, what are we doing here?
Let's just be happy that Paul appeared to take it easy on Tyson and everyone was able to avoid serious injury.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Fabulous life: Vanessa Bryant’s $10 million California mansion exudes luxury
Adorable duo: Ciara, son dance GloRilla song for Russell Wilson’s Steelers win
Speaking of…: Ciara’s white-hot fit has Vanessa Bryant dropping fire emojis
Stealth mode: Livvy Dunne’s pregame fit no one saw before ‘College GameDay’
First on fire: ESPN’s Molly Qerim ‘locked in’ leather miniskirt for glaring glam look