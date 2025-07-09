Mom calls out 7-foot-1 Chet Holmgren for breaking her poor son's ankles hilariously
Chet Holmgren dunked on a little kid at his camp like he did on his massive $250 million extension.
Days before the Oklahoma City Thunder power forward-center signed the max five-year rookie extension, which is a questionable move given the new NBA realties of a pseudo hard cap, the former Gonzaga standout was hilariously picking on kids at his summer basketball camp held at the University of Oklahoma.
RELATED: 7-foot-1 Shaq looks shockingly short next to 7-foot-9 Florida phenom Olivier Rioux
At first it's all in good fun when the 7-foot-1 NBA champion is defended by a camper, that hilariously only goes up to his waist, and Holmgren pulls the old Harlem Globetrotters vanishing ball trick. But then a little hesitation move breaks the poor kid's ankles before hitting a little bunny jumper fall-away.
RELATED: 6-foot-4 Cameron Brink towers over WNBA star Paige Bueckers meeting after game
It all ended in good fun as the other campers surrounded the ankle-broken combatant, and Holmgren went over to give him a high five.
Even the camper's mother, Carol, commented on it in the captions, writing, "Lol you didn’t have to do my son like that in the first slide! 😂😂😂 He’s going to remember getting his ankles broke by Chet for life! He had a great time! Thank you!"
You can watch the clip for yourself and decide whether you could fair any better. Hint, the answer is no.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Holy cow: Vanessa Bryant and daughter Natalia look amazingly similar on vacation
What a perk: Brittany Mahomes shows off baby Golden Chiefs fits from adoring fan
Frat vibes: 65-year-old Magic Johnson has epic toga party on Greece yacht with Cookie
Hollywood diet: Lakers star Luka Doncic looks completely different in skinny photo
Nice surprise: Paige Bueckers shocks ‘girlfriend’ Azzi Fudd in full cowboy fit