Mom calls out 7-foot-1 Chet Holmgren for breaking her poor son's ankles hilariously

Before his monster $250 million contract extension, the Oklahoma City Thunder star was hilariously picking on a kid who tried to defend him one-on-one.

Chet Holmgren dunked on a little kid at his camp like he did on his massive $250 million extension.

Days before the Oklahoma City Thunder power forward-center signed the max five-year rookie extension, which is a questionable move given the new NBA realties of a pseudo hard cap, the former Gonzaga standout was hilariously picking on kids at his summer basketball camp held at the University of Oklahoma.

At first it's all in good fun when the 7-foot-1 NBA champion is defended by a camper, that hilariously only goes up to his waist, and Holmgren pulls the old Harlem Globetrotters vanishing ball trick. But then a little hesitation move breaks the poor kid's ankles before hitting a little bunny jumper fall-away.

It all ended in good fun as the other campers surrounded the ankle-broken combatant, and Holmgren went over to give him a high five.

Even the camper's mother, Carol, commented on it in the captions, writing, "Lol you didn’t have to do my son like that in the first slide! 😂😂😂 He’s going to remember getting his ankles broke by Chet for life! He had a great time! Thank you!"

You can watch the clip for yourself and decide whether you could fair any better. Hint, the answer is no.

