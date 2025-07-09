Thunder to Sign Star Center Chet Holmgren to Lucrative Contract Extension
The Oklahoma City Thunder and star center Chet Holmgren are in agreement on a five-year maximum rookie contract extension that could pay the 23-year-old up to $250 million fully guaranteed, according to a report from ESPN's Shams Charania.
Holmgren, who missed his entire rookie season in 2022-23, played a full 82 games in 2023-24 and flashed his potential as a key member of the Thunder core. After battling injuries again last season, Holmgren returned to the lineup in February and was an integral part of the Thunder's title run. His five blocks in Game 7 of the NBA Finals was a new record in a Game 7, as Oklahoma City captured their first championship since moving from Seattle.
Holmgren averaged 15.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game on 49.0% shooting from the floor and 37.9% shooting from three.