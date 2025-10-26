Natalia Bryant poses with Dodgers legend Fernando Valenzuela’s daughter
The Los Angeles Dodgers are in the World Series and huge fan Natalia Bryant is seen posing with Dodgers legend Fernando Velenzuela’s daughter.
With Game 2 vs. the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday night, 22-year-old Natalia, mom Vanessa, and sisters Bianka, 8, and Capri, 6, will be rooting for Los Angeles. They’ve been seen at games this season where Bianka even crushed the first pitch, followed by the family posing on the field.
Vanessa and her youngest daughters were actually seen at Game 4 of the NLCS and the girls went crazy when Shohei Ohtani hit his third home run.
Valenzuela pitched for the franchise from 1980 to 1990 and played in the major leagues until 1997. He was the Opening Day starter in 1981 in a season he won the Cy Young Award and a World Series the same season. That’s when “Fernandomania” in LA was born.
As the Dodgers look to add another trophy to the case, Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia posed with Fernando’s daughter Maria for an epic photo where Natalia rocked her Mamba Dodgers jersey and Maria in her dad’s.
Maria lost her dad in October of 2024, while Kobe died in January of 2020.
They both no doubt all rooting for the team to bring home its 9th overall championship.
