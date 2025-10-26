The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Natalia Bryant poses with Dodgers legend Fernando Valenzuela’s daughter

The oldest daughter of Kobe and Vanessa Bryant poses with the daughter of the late, great Dodgers pitcher before Game 2 of the World Series.

Natalia Bryant, daughter of former Los Angeles Lakers player Kobe Bryant reacts before throwing out the ceremonial first pitch at Dodger Stadium.
Natalia Bryant, daughter of former Los Angeles Lakers player Kobe Bryant reacts before throwing out the ceremonial first pitch at Dodger Stadium. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers are in the World Series and huge fan Natalia Bryant is seen posing with Dodgers legend Fernando Velenzuela’s daughter.

With Game 2 vs. the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday night, 22-year-old Natalia, mom Vanessa, and sisters Bianka, 8, and Capri, 6, will be rooting for Los Angeles. They’ve been seen at games this season where Bianka even crushed the first pitch, followed by the family posing on the field.

Vanessa Bryant, Bianka Bryant, Capri Bryant and Natalia Bryant pose for a photo before the game between Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays at Dodger Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

RELATED: Vanessa Bryant posts perfect pic with daughters celebrating epic Dodgers NLCS win

Vanessa and her youngest daughters were actually seen at Game 4 of the NLCS and the girls went crazy when Shohei Ohtani hit his third home run.

Valenzuela pitched for the franchise from 1980 to 1990 and played in the major leagues until 1997. He was the Opening Day starter in 1981 in a season he won the Cy Young Award and a World Series the same season. That’s when “Fernandomania” in LA was born.

May 4, 2018; Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico; Los Angeles Dodgers former pitcher Fernando Valenzuela throws out the first pitch before the game against the San Diego Padres at Estadio de Beisbol Monterrey. / Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images

As the Dodgers look to add another trophy to the case, Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia posed with Fernando’s daughter Maria for an epic photo where Natalia rocked her Mamba Dodgers jersey and Maria in her dad’s.

RELATED: Vanessa Bryant all smiles in selfie with Dodgers WAG Chelsea Freeman after NLCS win

Maria lost her dad in October of 2024, while Kobe died in January of 2020.

They both no doubt all rooting for the team to bring home its 9th overall championship.

September 1, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Natalia Bryant, daughter of former Los Angeles Lakers player Kobe Bryant reacts before throwing out the ceremonial first pitch at Dodger Stadium. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

