NBA star Devin Booker flexes classic whip with shockingly low mileage
In today's day and age, it's not unusual for professional athletes to flex their wealth with flashy cars, designer cars, or iced-out jewelry. But Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker shows the other side of things.
While Booker likes to be stylin' and profilin' when he enters NBA arenas and shows off his fashion, his four-wheeled pride and joy is rather modest.
Booker took to social media to show of his classic car which is a 1996 Chevy Impala.
The wildest part? The whip has only 86 miles.
For those keeping track at home, that's just over around 3 milles per year. Not too shabby.
That's like finding a unicorn.
It's not uncommon to see college athletes driving around in six-figure luxury cars in the NIL era, but Book is showing everyone how to really flex. Keep it classic, and keep it clean.
Booker signed a four-year maximum contract extension with the Phoenix Suns worth $220.44 million in July 2022. His deal runs through the 2027-28 NBA season.
On the court, Booker has been playing up to his contract, averaging no less than 25 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game over the past three seasons.
If he can continue playing at that level, Booker is in line for another max contract and another mid-1990s classic to show off in his garage.
