5-foot-5 Rachel Nichols looks ridiculously tiny standing next to Kevin Garnett
Rachel Nichols is your average height woman. Former NBA star Kevin Garnett is not your average height man.
The 48-year-old Garnett stands 6-foot-11 and makes most people look small. He played even bigger with an insane 83-inch wingspan. He also passed those athletic genes down to his 6-foot-4 daughter who is playing volleyball for the Michigan Wolverines.
Nichols, who stands 5-foot-5, is a famous journalist and NBA insider. She recently showed off a stunning low-cut “Dia de Muertos” fit and is crushing her looks at 51 years old.
RELATED: 6-foot-6 Draymond Green standing next to Victor Wembanyama looks fake
When Garnett, who is in the Hall of Fame for the Boston Celtics where he won a championship there in 2008, and Nichols stood next to each other, the results were shocking.
Yea, that’s a tall man. While he’s no 7-foot-4 Victor Wembanyama standing next to some Star Wars actors and making them look like miniature toys, it’s just as jarring.
RELATED: 7-foot-1 Shaq has huge transformation to luxury whip so he can fit
KG played for 21 seasons and was a 15-time All-Star.He won the NBA MVP award in 2004 and the NBA Defensive Player of the Year Award in 2008.
He is a co-founder of Gaming Society, a platform that aims to educate casual sports fans about betting and amplify athlete voices. He also consults with NBA teams and makes appearances on NBA insider shows.
He even found time to photobomb Nichols’ interview with his old teammate Rajon Rondo.
Epic KG. Always the jokester. A very tall jokester.
