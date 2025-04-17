Legendary ESPN Broadcaster Lee Corso to Work His Final College GameDay Show on August 30
Legendary ESPN broadcaster Lee Corso is set to retire from his role on College GameDay after 38 years of headgear picks, the network announced on Thursday.
Corso, who will turn 90 in August, will be a part of one final show in Week 1 of the 2025 regular season this fall.
"My family and I will be forever indebted for the opportunity to be part of ESPN and College GameDay for nearly 40 years,” Corso said in a statement. “I have a treasure of many friends, fond memories and some unusual experiences to take with me into retirement. ESPN has been exceptionally generous to me, especially these past few years. They accommodated me and supported me, as did my colleagues in the early days of College GameDay. Special thanks to Kirk Herbstreit for his friendship and encouragement. Lest I forget, the fans...truly a blessing to share this with them. ESPN gave me this wonderful opportunity and provided me the support to ensure success. I am genuinely grateful."
ESPN president Jimmy Pitaro praised Corso for his time on GameDay.
"Lee Corso has developed a special connection to generations of fans through his entertaining style and iconic headgear picks. Lee is one of the most influential and beloved figures iin the history of college football and our ESPN team will celebrate his legendary career during his final College GameDay appearance this August."
Corso has been with ESPN since 1987 after concluding his 28-year coaching career in college and the pros. He is the only original member of College GameDay who is still with the show, which has become one of the most successful programs in sports television history.