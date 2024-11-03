'Dedicated' Swiftie Caitlin Clark shows off 'Eras Tour' bracelets at 2nd show
Caitlin Clark may constantly be under pressure — but a wise woman once told her to “shake it off.”
For the past two nights, the Indiana Fever guard has attended Taylor Swift’s critically-acclaimed “Eras Tour” in Indianapolis. And for night two, Clark went all out.
The WNBA Rookie of the Year took to her Instagram Story to share that she is “so back” at Swift’s show. In another photo, Clark revealed an arm full of friendship bracelets, proclaiming “I’m dedicated.”
Throughout the “Eras Tour,” Swifties from around the world have exchanged handmade friendship bracelets as they bond over their shared fandom for Swift and her music. Clark appears to have connected with many fellow Swifties over the past two nights — as well as her own fans.
Clark has long expressed her fandom for Swift. Back in October, a video of Clark from her University of Iowa basketball days resurfaced, in which, she revealed her favorite song of Swift’s was “Enchanted” from her 2010 album, “Speak Now.” In fact, last night, she even posted a photo of Swift performing the song, captioned "enchanted!!!" with a crying emoji.
Tomorrow night, Swift will perform on her third “Eras Tour” stop in Indianapolis. Perhaps we’ll see if Clark pulls a Swiftie three-peat.
