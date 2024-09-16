Nika Muhl rocks ‘Edward Scissorhands’ skirt, matching unbuttoned top
The Seattle Storm have quite the fearsome fashion threesome going on lately with Nika Muhl, Gabby Williams, and Skylar-Diggins-Smith.
On Friday, Diggins-Smith’s epic Friday the 13th outfit was fit for a horror movie. On Sunday, Williams wowed in a midriff and boots combo, while Muhl came in with her stunning look.
Here’s another look outside of the arena in a car with the same fit.
That khaki skirt looks like something “Edward Scissorhands” would cobble together with all that fabric, but it totally works with the unbuttoned top and dark shades. Seeing in those glasses, however, is another issue. The 23-year-old Muhl had a hilarious take about it on her Instagram. The guard wrote, “Can’t see a damn thing 😀😀😀” in the glasses. Look good, feel good, right? Whether or not you can see be damned.
Despite only playing two minutes, Muhl, who is a rookie out of UConn, is a fan favorite. Just listen to this ovation when she checks into the game vs. the Los Angeles Sparks.
The Storm got a big win over the Sparks, 90-87, but the biggest win may have been off the court.
