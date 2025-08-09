The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Nike drops controversial Shedeur Sanders ad predicting Browns QB1 guaranteed

The Cleveland quarterback had a great night in his first NFL action, but it was just one preseason game.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Shedeur Sanders passed his first NFL test with flying colors in a preseason game between his Cleveland Browns and the Carolina Panthers.

The son of Deion Sanders, Shedeur was a star in college for dad’s Colorado Buffaloes but slid all the way until the 5th round of the NFL draft. He’s determined to prove the doubters wrong and Friday night was a big step.

In his first action as the Browns starting quarterback, Shedeur went 14-23 for 138 yards and two touchdowns with zero interceptions in Cleveland’s 30-10 win. Not bad even it’s preseason action.

Shedeur looked good behind center for the Browns. / Scott Kinser-The USAToday Network via Imagn Images

RELATED: Bucs rookie Shilo Sanders makes fun of dad Deion over brother Shedeur’s draft slide

His proud mom Pilar even showed up to root him on while upstaging the young QB with her custom “12” fit. Dad was pretty fired up, too, although he couldn’t attend the game after his bladder removal surgery and with the college season so close.

Shedeur was definitely confident with his massive chain and his crazy entrance with his entourage when arriving at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

RELATED: Deion Sanders directly asked about Karrueche Tran, abruptly ends interview

Nike also seems confident after the game with this controversial ad predicting it’s “only a matter of time” before Sanders is the starter for the Browns.

Sanders still has to battle veterans Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, and rookie Dillon Gabriel for that spot — something he was just listed as the No. 4 QB before his start.

He could end up starting for the team eventurally, but it’s definitely a bold choice by Nike after just one preseason game.

Scott Kinser-The USAToday Network via Imagn Images

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

