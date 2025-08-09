Nike drops controversial Shedeur Sanders ad predicting Browns QB1 guaranteed
Shedeur Sanders passed his first NFL test with flying colors in a preseason game between his Cleveland Browns and the Carolina Panthers.
The son of Deion Sanders, Shedeur was a star in college for dad’s Colorado Buffaloes but slid all the way until the 5th round of the NFL draft. He’s determined to prove the doubters wrong and Friday night was a big step.
In his first action as the Browns starting quarterback, Shedeur went 14-23 for 138 yards and two touchdowns with zero interceptions in Cleveland’s 30-10 win. Not bad even it’s preseason action.
His proud mom Pilar even showed up to root him on while upstaging the young QB with her custom “12” fit. Dad was pretty fired up, too, although he couldn’t attend the game after his bladder removal surgery and with the college season so close.
Shedeur was definitely confident with his massive chain and his crazy entrance with his entourage when arriving at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Nike also seems confident after the game with this controversial ad predicting it’s “only a matter of time” before Sanders is the starter for the Browns.
Sanders still has to battle veterans Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, and rookie Dillon Gabriel for that spot — something he was just listed as the No. 4 QB before his start.
He could end up starting for the team eventurally, but it’s definitely a bold choice by Nike after just one preseason game.
