The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Ohio State diehard LeBron James gives custom gift to Buckeyes before Texas game

LeBron James loves the Ohio State football, and the Los Angeles Lakers legend rewarded the national champions with a sick custom gift.

Matthew Graham

Nov 26, 2016; Cleveland Cavaliers player LeBron James plays catch with the Ohio State Buckeyes team before the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Ohio Stadium.
Nov 26, 2016; Cleveland Cavaliers player LeBron James plays catch with the Ohio State Buckeyes team before the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Ohio Stadium. / Joe Maiorana-Imagn Images
In this story:

God. Family. Football.

In many parts of the United States, it certainly is that order for American families, in SEC and Big 10 country especially, and for one of the greatest NBA players of all time (sorry, we still believe it's Michael Jordan at The Athlete Lifestyle On SI), LeBron James certainly holds that belief too for his Ohio State Buckeyes football.

RELATED: LeBron James to Mavericks speculation heats up with his IG post

LeBron James
LeBron James talks to fans prior to the NCAA football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Ohio Stadium. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 40-year-old Los Angeles Lakers legend loves THE Ohio State, and while the four-time NBA champion and most valuable player never went to school there, it's his adopted life-long team growing up in Akron, Ohio.

Like any good unwrapping influencer, King James shared on his Instagram Stories the sick custom gift he was sending to the reigning national champions.

RELATED: LeBron James' wife Savannah is unrecognizable in throwback couple photos

LeBron James
Nov 26, 2016; Columbus, OH, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers player LeBron James plays catch with the Ohio State Buckeyes team before the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Ohio Stadium. / Joe Maiorana-Imagn Images

"Yessir!!," LeBron wrote. "Just a couple of days before the Champs head back out there! Had to make sure they go out in style beforehand."

RELATED: 40-year-old LeBron James does shirtless selfie flex showing off physique

LeBron James
LeBron James/Instagram

And what did the die-hard Buckeyes superfan send No. 2 ranked Ohio State before their epic showdown against Arch Manning and the Texas Longhorns? Custom Ohio State Beats by Dre headphones, which of course is one of James' lucrative sponsorship deals.

LeBron James
LeBron James/Instagram

Brutus Buckeye on the side of the headphones is probably our favorite feature, and given the caption, it seems like LeBron might already be onsite to prepare for the epic noon showdown.

The last time No. 2 faced No. 1 to open the season was 1989, when Notre Dame played Michigan to open their season. And that's a bit of a cheat, because the Fighting Irish had already played a game, so this is the first time in college football history it'll be No. 2 vs. No. 1 as the season opener for both teams.

LeBron James
LeBron James/Instagram

LeBron loves to be at The Horseshoe for big time matchups, so it certainly seems like he'll be there in-person for the noon kickoff.

And Ohio State players will be looking fly with his sweet gift as they walk into Ohio Stadium.

LeBron James
LeBron James takes in the warmups of the Virginia Tech Hokies and Ohio State Buckeyes game in Ohio Stadium on September 6, 2014. / Kyle Robertson/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Death Star 2.0: Raiders owner’s new $14M mansion looks like Allegiant Stadium’s twin

Uh oh: Deshaun Watson, new wife will be Browns worst nightmare with $131M leverage

Glory days: Livvy Dunne turns heads in miniskirt fit during Jersey club duo dance

Proud mama: Shedeur Sanders’ mom Pilar flexes Browns ‘12’ eye-catching fit

What a catch: Megan Thee Stallion stuns in fishing fit on Klay Thompson’s boat

Published
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

Home/News