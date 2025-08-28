Ohio State diehard LeBron James gives custom gift to Buckeyes before Texas game
God. Family. Football.
In many parts of the United States, it certainly is that order for American families, in SEC and Big 10 country especially, and for one of the greatest NBA players of all time (sorry, we still believe it's Michael Jordan at The Athlete Lifestyle On SI), LeBron James certainly holds that belief too for his Ohio State Buckeyes football.
The 40-year-old Los Angeles Lakers legend loves THE Ohio State, and while the four-time NBA champion and most valuable player never went to school there, it's his adopted life-long team growing up in Akron, Ohio.
Like any good unwrapping influencer, King James shared on his Instagram Stories the sick custom gift he was sending to the reigning national champions.
"Yessir!!," LeBron wrote. "Just a couple of days before the Champs head back out there! Had to make sure they go out in style beforehand."
And what did the die-hard Buckeyes superfan send No. 2 ranked Ohio State before their epic showdown against Arch Manning and the Texas Longhorns? Custom Ohio State Beats by Dre headphones, which of course is one of James' lucrative sponsorship deals.
Brutus Buckeye on the side of the headphones is probably our favorite feature, and given the caption, it seems like LeBron might already be onsite to prepare for the epic noon showdown.
The last time No. 2 faced No. 1 to open the season was 1989, when Notre Dame played Michigan to open their season. And that's a bit of a cheat, because the Fighting Irish had already played a game, so this is the first time in college football history it'll be No. 2 vs. No. 1 as the season opener for both teams.
LeBron loves to be at The Horseshoe for big time matchups, so it certainly seems like he'll be there in-person for the noon kickoff.
And Ohio State players will be looking fly with his sweet gift as they walk into Ohio Stadium.
