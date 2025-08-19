LeBron James flexes incredible new Nike sneakers colorway
On the day Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia Bryant was in a Nike ad for her dad’s new Kobe 3 Protro shoes, LeBron James flexed new colors of his own sneakers from the same brand.
Natalia, 22, was in the amazing commercial linked above with New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson to promote the all-white new Kobe kicks.
The current Los Angeles Lakers superstar has been giving sneak peeks of his Nike LeBron 23s recently as well like this black color he wore. This came after he busted out the “Bryce’s World” LeBron 22s in honor of his son Bryce James for his 50,000th NBA point night, and then daughter “Zhuri” editions during the NBA playoffs.
But, his new shoes might be the best yet. In his latest sneaker preview on Instagram, he busted out the gold colors of the LeBron 23s and they are pure fire.
He even appropriately had the fireman on the one IG Stories boomerang.
The LeBron 23 sneakers are expected to come out for the holidays.
James has had quite the offseason from dancing at a Bad Bunny concert in Puerto Rico while hanging with his old basketball rival Draymond Green, to giving Tom Brady a hug during a new sports venture, to being spotted on a super yacht with Denver Nuggets MVP Nikola Jokic’s agent, to working on his golf game including a father-won hang with Bronny.
He can add dropping a preview of his fire new sneakers color on the same day Nike had an ad for new Kobes to his list.
It was then back to the golf course with his buddies for LeBron.
