40-year-old LeBron James does shirtless selfie flex showing off physique

Take that Skinny Luka!

Matthew Graham

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Luka Doncic might have a new skinny, toned look, but 40-year-old LeBron James would still win in a shirtless throwdown on the sunny beaches of LA.

The four-time NBA champion and embattled Los Angeles Lakers superstar might me sending mixed signals about whether or not he's happy with the franchise while getting addicted to golf like any other middle-aged dude with a lot of money, but you can never question his commitment to being to peak physical shape heading into every NBA season.

RELATED: LeBron James flexes working out at Clippers, not Lakers, facility in epic fail

LeBron James, Luka Doncic
Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

LeBron, again, at 40 years old, looks like a superhero as he flexes into the camera to shred some major weights, including very intense looking squats that would make Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson proud. (But only regular ones, not the pizza and donut variety Stallion was crushing.)

RELATED: LeBron James, wife Savannah wear identical black fits in her pilates class

LeBron James
LeBron James/Instagram

This one will remarkably be his 23rd season in the league as the all-time leading scorer, but it's also one where the Lakers have shown that skinny Luka is now the centerpiece of the club. LeBron has exercised his $52.6 million player option, so for now, the four-time NBA MVP is heading into the season as Luka's ride-or-die, not to mention his oldest son Bronny is trying to prove that he's not riding the coattails of dad heading into his second season.

RELATED: LeBron noticeably absent in Luka Doncic celebration photo with new Lakers owner

LeBron James
LeBron James/Instagram

At least this workout looks like it's at home, not at the Los Angeles Clippers training facility like his recent epic fail. Or most likely, a blatant message to the Lakers brass.

Whatever the case, LeBron is still shredded at 40 looking like nothing like his age. We should all be so lucky.

Published
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

