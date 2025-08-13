LeBron James to Mavericks speculation heats up with his IG post
It's starting to get a bit awkward now.
And for LeBron James, with his signals of malcontent to the Los Angeles Lakers, it's starting to feel like the 40-year-old living legend wants to end his time with the iconic $10 billion franchise.
The four-time NBA champion and league MVP had posted a cryptic Instagram Stories yesterday with a quote that read, "Becoming the best version of yourself comes with a lot of goodbyes." It was hard to decipher at the time, especially in-between his at-home shirtless workout and his heartwarming reunion with son Bryce, 18.
But then the New York Post astutely realized that his former Lakers teammate, and centerpiece of the highly controversial Luka Doncic blockbuster trade, Anthony Davis, had posted the exact same one on his Instagram Stories. We smell a reunion cooking.
James and Davis are both represented by Klutch Sports Group, which of course is run by King James' best friend Rich Paul. And NBA insider after NBA insider continues to report LeBron is not happy that Luka, now skinny and in eff you mode to prove Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison wrong, is the centerpiece of the Lakers' franchise moving forward.
Not to mention LeBron is blatantly posting working out in the Los Angeles Clippers' training facilities.
It could all be hot air, since at this point, LeBron has exercised his $52.6 million player option, and it would definitely be an awkward situation for his son Bronny James, 20, who is still deep on JJ Redick's bench. With LeBron gone, Bronny would be exposed. But maybe that would be part of the deal to have both of them go to Dallas.
The Athletic's Zach Harper still believes LeBron will remain a Laker, especially given he can suffer through one season as Luka's sidekick before opting out and becoming a free agent.
"He’ll have a lot of places that will want to employ what is presumed to be the final chapter of his historic NBA career," Harper writes. "The question is whether those pursuers will want to pay him max money."
It's an intriguing scenario if buddies LeBron, Davis, and Kyrie Irving, who won a non-asterisk NBA title with James for the Cleveland Cavaliers after their epic 3-1 comeback against the Golden State Warriors, were reunited. And add into the mix rookie phenom Cooper Flagg, it certainly sounds good in theory.
(Also don't forget Irving is recovering from an ACL tear, so he wouldn't be available until February. And at 33, it might take him some time to get back to his former self.)
We'll leave it to NBA cap nerds who are much more knowledgeable than us to work out if it's even possible from the new realities of pseudo salary cap, but it's certainly worth watching.
