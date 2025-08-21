Kelsey Plum Had NSFW Message on Live TV After Paige Bueckers’s Monster 44-Point Game
Kelsey Plum's buzzer-beater lifted the Sparks to a thrilling 81-80 victory over the Wings at home on Wednesday night but moments after her banked-in bucket saved the day, the WNBA star was far from happy about her team's performance.
Plum, who finished with 20 points, tore into her team's defensive effort against the Wings during a live on-court interview. Most of her frustrations had to come from the historic performance by Dallas' star rookie Paige Bueckers, who finished with a career-high 44 points.
"How do you turn the page and get ready for the next one," sideline reporter Nikki Kay asked.
"Yeah, we gotta play some f------ defense," said Plum, whose words were heard throughout Crypto.Com Arena.
Here's that moment, with a warning that you're going to hear that bad word in this video:
Well, alrighty then.
The win lifted the Sparks to 17-18 on the season and they now sit just a half game back of the Seattle Storm for the final playoff spot.
Here's Plum's winning shot:
With nine games left in the season, every game is a big game for the Sparks. Playing some better defense down the stretch would certainly help their chances of making the postseason. We'll have to wait and see if they'll listen to that message from their star player.