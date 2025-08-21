SI

Ja Morant Summed Up Paige Bueckers's Career Night in Just Two Words

Keep it simple.

Brigid Kennedy

Bueckers scored 44 points on Wednesday night vs. the Sparks.
In this story:

Ja Morant kept it pretty simple on Wednesday while reacting to Paige Bueckers's career night vs. the Sparks.

Toward the end of the contest, during which Bueckers dropped 44 points to tie the long-standing record for most points scored by a WNBA rookie in a single game, the Grizzlies guard sent out a short but sweet missive online: "paige hoopin," he wrote.

Simple, but effective.

Although the thrilling game resulted in a loss following a buzzer-beater from Kelsey Plum, Bueckers's historic night is still the headline. The UConn export's 44 points shattered her previous WNBA career high of 35, and are also the most in a single WNBA game this season.

As Morant would say, she is hoopin indeed.

Next up, the Wings will take on the Storm on Friday night.

