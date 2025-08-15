Paige Bueckers, Azzi Fudd awkwardly fight in tense Instagram moment
It's never a good idea to air your dirty laundry in public.
Former UConn Huskies stars, former teammates, and reigning national champions Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd, now officially dating, decided to have it out on-camera during Instagram's "Close Friends Only" podcast.
The Dallas Wings rookie sensation acknowledged that she was an "iPad kid," meaning that the 23-year-old WNBA All-Star spends way too much screen time on the addictive Apple device, to which Fudd gave Bueckers a dirty look it, and it was game on. Except in like, a couples fight, not in the fun, let's play one-on-one kind of way.
Paige Buckets starts, "I'm known to be this widely acknowledged iPad kid, but..."
Fudd, 22, cuts her off with said dirty look, "You are."
Bueckers counters, "How am I, and you are not?"
"Listen, you're an iPad kid," Fudd retorts. "You bring it everywhere. You have to be watching something on your iPad while you're eating."
The two former Gatorade National Players of the Year then are in full disagreement, when Bueckers counters again that many people like watching a show with a nice meal.
"Go touch some grass," Fudd replies with the dagger.
It's an extremely testy exchange that is obviously something the pair needs to work out. Like many couples who are not extremely famous, it's something they probably bicker about when no one is watching.
You can watch it below and decide for yourself.
There were also plenty of endearing moments throughout the podcast, like when Fudd, this year's NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player, revealed when she first started liking Bueckers.
Bueckers has had an outstanding first season with the WIngs, despite their disappointing 9-24 record heading into the game against the Los Angeles Sparks, averaging 18.4 points, 5.4 assists, and 4 rebounds, while always scoring in double-digits every game.
Now if she should only spend a little less time on her iPad.
