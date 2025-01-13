Patrick Mahomes, wife Brittany announce birth of third child Golden Raye Mahomes
Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany Mahomes welcomed their new baby girl into world with the most adorable post imaginable on Instagram.
The 29-year-old mom and her Kansas City Chiefs star husband now have three children together, and just in time before Saturday’s big playoff game vs. the Houston Texans.
Brittany and Patrick, who were high school sweethearts, have been married since 2022 and have Sterling Skye, 3, and Bronze Mahomes, 2. Now they introduced the world to Golden Raye Mahomes and dropped the cutest photo with mom and dad’s hands on the baby’s tiny foot.
RELATED: Inside Patrick and Brittany Mahomes' luxe real estate portfolio for their growing family
How cute is that!
Patrick will certainly have plenty to celebrate when he takes the field on Saturday in search of an unprecedented third consecutive Super Bowl.
Congratulations to Patrick and Brittany Mahomes, and welcome to the world baby Golden Raye Mahomes.
