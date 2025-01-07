Inside Patrick and Brittany Mahomes' luxe real estate portfolio for their growing family
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes are one of the most popular and successful couples in sports.
The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and the Kansas City Current co-owner, both 29, have high net worths to support their growing family. They are parents to daughter Sterling Skye, 3, and son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon, 18 months. Brittany is expected to give birth to their third child on Sunday or Monday.
So where do the Mahomes call home?
The couple owns several properties throughout Missouri and their native Texas.
Their past pads
Patrick Mahomes has already bought and sold two properties. First, he purchased a penthouse condo in Kansas City, just a short walk from Arrowhead Stadium. The two-bedroom, three-bath property — according to its Zillow listing — featured “its own rooftop deck” and “two additional private decks, providing a total of three outdoor entertainment or relaxation spaces." Architectural Digest reports that “in July of 2023, [Patrick put the] penthouse back on the market for $550,000,” and that “by October [...], the unit had been sold for an undisclosed amount.”
In 2019, Brittany and Patrick moved into their first home together — a $1.9 million mansion in the suburban Mission Hills area of Kansas City. The house had three bedrooms, five bathrooms, and sat on 1.4 acres of land. The couple even created a special shoe closet for Patrick’s collection of more than 180 pairs of sneakers.
In 2023, the couple sold their “starter home” for around $2.9 million.
There’s no place like Mahomes
In 2020, the couple purchased eight acres of land in the Kansas City suburb of Belton, MO, and built their dream home. According to Architectural Digest, the palatial property includes its own 50-yard football field, “a pool with a swim-up bar, a firepit, pond, and a par-three golf hole.” The Mahomes family also has their own private theater, a basketball court, and of course, an enormous walk-in closet for Patrick’s shoes.
The all-in price tag for the estate is unknown. According to AD, the land was initially listed for $400,000, but building trophy cases, floor-to-ceiling fish tanks, and built-in bars doesn’t come cheap!
Mahomes is where the heart is
Even though their happily-ever-after may be in Missouri, Patrick and Brittany still wanted to be connected to their native Texas, so they bought a four-bedroom, seven-bathroom home in Westlake, TX, in 2020. Westlake is about a two hour drive from their hometown of Tyler, TX.
According to The New York Post, the house spans 7,800 square feet, and they purchased it for $3.37 million. It previously belonged to another football star, the late Andrew Gissinger III, and features a floating staircase, wine room, wet bar, and game room.
Brittany, Patrick, Sterling, Bronze, and baby number three will have no shortage of space to run as the Mahomes family continues to grow and thrive!
