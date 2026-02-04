Patriots’ TreVeyon Henderson Reveals Relationship Status Change Ahead Of Super Bowl
The New England Patriots are four days away from their first Super Bowl appearance since the 2018 season, as they are preparing to face the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX.
Quite frankly, New England would not have reached this point if not for their young backfield duo of star quarterback Drake Maye and rookie running back TreVeyon Henderson.
Much has been made about Drake Maye's wife, Ann Michael, who has become perhaps the most beloved NFL player's wife this season, due to her wholesome and lighthearted social media presence.
Henderson is typically much more private when it comes to his personal life. However, that changed in a big way during his February 2 appearance on "The Walk Podcast".
Patriots' TreVeyon Henderson Reveals He Married Days Before Super Bowl
On the podcast, Henderson revealed that he recently got married by saying, “We got married. We made it official. We got engaged first, and then we eloped and made it official."
The name of Henderson's now-wife is not currently known. He posted a photo of them together, fresh off their engagement back in November, with the caption, "'Charm is deceitful and beauty is passing, But a woman who fears the Lord, she shall be praised.' Proverbs 31:30 💍".
Henderson is clearly in a great place in terms of his personal life ahead of his first Super Bowl appearance. Perhaps this can help propel New England to an upset victory over the Seahawks, who are currently listed as a slight favorite.
Henderson's new relationship will be in the spotlight if he finds a way to the end zone on Sunday.
