Livvy Dunne stuns in Pittsburgh bikini pool day with other Pirates WAGs
Livvy Dunne showed off another summer bikini day, but this time with other Pittsburgh Pirates WAGs.
The 22-year-old former LSU gymnast returned from boyfriend Paul Skenes’ road trips including the MLB All-Star Game in Atlanta where she stunned in a backless blue dress, and then rocked the Daisy Dukes while in the mountains of Colorado.
She’s also been showing off a lot of bikinis this summer outside of her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover shoot like her Fourth of July Hampston trip where she had a “red, white & freckled” look, and a white one while hanging with Skenes, and this sun-yellow look while showing off a close-up of her freckles.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne rocks Daisy Dukes, white cowboy boots for All-Star Home Run Derby
Dunne touched down for “24 hrs in the Burghhh” where she stunned with her crop top and Pirates hat.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne flaunts pink pajamas in hotel bedroom selfie jetsetting cross-country
It was her “Pitt pool day” that captured the most attention, however.
In the photo with Dunne is Sophia Rose Davis, who is catcher Henry Davis’ wife, Rylee Rose-Gonzales, the spouse of second baseball Nick Gonzalez, and a Lillian Wessel.
It’s nice to see Dunne fitting right in with the other Pirates WAGs on a pool bikini day — something she excels at.
