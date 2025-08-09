The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Livvy Dunne stuns in Pittsburgh bikini pool day with other Pirates WAGs

The girlfriend of All-Star Paul Skenes enjoys a day of summer with the girls while visiting Pennsylvania.

Matt Ryan

LSU former gymnast Olivia Dunne on the field before a game between the New York Mets and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Citi Field.
LSU former gymnast Olivia Dunne on the field before a game between the New York Mets and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Citi Field. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Livvy Dunne showed off another summer bikini day, but this time with other Pittsburgh Pirates WAGs.

The 22-year-old former LSU gymnast returned from boyfriend Paul Skenes’ road trips including the MLB All-Star Game in Atlanta where she stunned in a backless blue dress, and then rocked the Daisy Dukes while in the mountains of Colorado.

She’s also been showing off a lot of bikinis this summer outside of her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover shoot like her Fourth of July Hampston trip where she had a “red, white & freckled” look, and a white one while hanging with Skenes, and this sun-yellow look while showing off a close-up of her freckles.

RELATED: Livvy Dunne rocks Daisy Dukes, white cowboy boots for All-Star Home Run Derby

Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Instagram

Dunne touched down for “24 hrs in the Burghhh” where she stunned with her crop top and Pirates hat.

Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Instagram

RELATED: Livvy Dunne flaunts pink pajamas in hotel bedroom selfie jetsetting cross-country

It was her “Pitt pool day” that captured the most attention, however.

Livvy Dunne and Pirates WAGs
Livvy Dunne/Instagram

In the photo with Dunne is Sophia Rose Davis, who is catcher Henry Davis’ wife, Rylee Rose-Gonzales, the spouse of second baseball Nick Gonzalez, and a Lillian Wessel.

It’s nice to see Dunne fitting right in with the other Pirates WAGs on a pool bikini day — something she excels at.

Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Instagram

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

What a catch: Megan Thee Stallion stuns in fishing fit on Klay Thompson’s boat

Speaking of..: Klay Thompson dresses gf Megan Thee Stallion in first-ever golf fit

Can’t be real?: Where is Anna Kournikova, only 44, after viral wheelchair photo?

Couple or no?: Who is Karrueche Tran? 5 facts about Deion’s rumored girlfriend

Perfect match: Russell Wilson shows love to wife Ciara after her historic reveal

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Relationships