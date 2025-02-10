Livvy Dunne shares reaction to Taylor Swift being booed at Super Bowl
Livvy Dunne had an epic Super Bowl weekend. Taylor Swift did not. Dunne took to TikTok to defend the singer after she was booed loudly at the game.
The viral LSU gymnast returned to New Orleans, Louisiana — after slaying her sparkly purple and black leotard for a meet on Friday — where she tore up the city with her fire fits. She first rocked some sizzling Daisy Dukes and boots while heading out to a Super Bowl party and melting the internet with pictures with ring girl Sydney Thomas on Saturday.
She then hit up Super Bowl LIX on Sunday at the Caesars Superdome where she rocked a Kansas City Chiefs colored red crop top with boyfriend Paul Skenes by her side, as well as sister Julz Dunne.
RELATED: What Taylor Swift said after getting booed at the Super Bowl
During the game, Philadelphia Eagles fans let Swift know what they thought about her when the popular singer and girlfriend of Chiefs star Travis Kelce was shown on the jumbo screen in the stadium. Even Swift herself looked so confused.
Immediately after, Dunne took to TikTok to stick up for Swift. She wrote, “Taylor Swift just got booed… someone needs to tell her I wasn’t part of it ASAP.” She also put in the video caption, “Don’t do my fellow WAG like that.”
While Dunne said she had a “lit” night, Swift, Kelce, and the Chiefs certainly didn’t losing 40-22 to the Eagles and ending the dream of a three-peat. Taylor at least knows now that Dunne wasn’t part of the booing and is a big fan.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Cowboys ready: Ciara stuns in cheerleader fit beside Steelers QB Russell Wilson
Big Apple wow: WNBA star Cameron Brink rocks sheer top, red miniskirt in NYC
Ouch: Chiefs cheerleaders share tattoo Super Bowl tradition in painful spot
Viral twins: Livvy Dunne, Sydney Thomas melt New Orleans with epic party selfie
Oh no: Brittany Mahomes shares mom fail with son Bronze before Super Bowl