Livvy Dunne shares reaction to Taylor Swift being booed at Super Bowl

The viral LSU gymnast immediately takes to TikTok to post her thoughts on the singer’s unfortunate moment at Super Bowl LIX.

Louisiana State University gymnast Livvy Dunne on the field after watching the Pittsburgh Pirates host the St. Louis Cardinals.
Louisiana State University gymnast Livvy Dunne on the field after watching the Pittsburgh Pirates host the St. Louis Cardinals. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Livvy Dunne had an epic Super Bowl weekend. Taylor Swift did not. Dunne took to TikTok to defend the singer after she was booed loudly at the game.

The viral LSU gymnast returned to New Orleans, Louisiana — after slaying her sparkly purple and black leotard for a meet on Friday — where she tore up the city with her fire fits. She first rocked some sizzling Daisy Dukes and boots while heading out to a Super Bowl party and melting the internet with pictures with ring girl Sydney Thomas on Saturday.

She then hit up Super Bowl LIX on Sunday at the Caesars Superdome where she rocked a Kansas City Chiefs colored red crop top with boyfriend Paul Skenes by her side, as well as sister Julz Dunne.

During the game, Philadelphia Eagles fans let Swift know what they thought about her when the popular singer and girlfriend of Chiefs star Travis Kelce was shown on the jumbo screen in the stadium. Even Swift herself looked so confused.

Taylor Swif
Recording artist Taylor Swift in attendance in Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs at Ceasars Superdome. / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Immediately after, Dunne took to TikTok to stick up for Swift. She wrote, “Taylor Swift just got booed… someone needs to tell her I wasn’t part of it ASAP.” She also put in the video caption, “Don’t do my fellow WAG like that.”

Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/TikTok
Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/TikTom
Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/TikTok

While Dunne said she had a “lit” night, Swift, Kelce, and the Chiefs certainly didn’t losing 40-22 to the Eagles and ending the dream of a three-peat. Taylor at least knows now that Dunne wasn’t part of the booing and is a big fan.

