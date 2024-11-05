The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Eagles new star Cooper DeJean looks like 16-year-old gamer

The rookie cornerback is quickly becoming a fan favorite for the Philadelphia Eagles. Seeing him without a helmet, you’d think he’s barely in high school.

Matthew Graham

Oct 13, 2024; Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean returns a punt against the Cleveland Browns at Lincoln Financial Field.
Oct 13, 2024; Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean returns a punt against the Cleveland Browns at Lincoln Financial Field. / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
In this story:

Maybe there’s something about playing college football in Iowa before going to the NFL.

Much like the oh shucks, baby-faced San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, who played for the Iowa State Cyclones, Philadelphia Eagles cornerback and punt returner Cooper DeJean, who played for Purdy’s rival Iowa Hawkeyes, has the same boyish demeanor, except with maybe more of a mischievous look.

RELATED: Brock Purdy, wife Jenna post rare photos together on 49ers bye week

Being in Philly, having a more devious persona will work wonders for the rookie sensation. Just ask Eagles Hall of Famer and fan legend Brian Dawkins. After not getting much playing time early in the season for Vic Fangio’s defense, DeJean has blossomed, becoming an instant Philly favorite, unlike head coach Nick Sirianni. The analytics also back up his performance. Since week 6, per PFF, the first-year corner has an 85.7 coverage grade, which puts him third among all cornerbacks.

But enough about his on-the-field prowess, let’s have fun with his look away from it. NFL analyst Ross Tucker was the first to spot his boyish gamer vibe, hilariously commenting to his own post, “No joke, showed my wife this picture this week and asked her how old she thought this kid was and she said, ‘Like 16'🤣”

Another user quipped, “Bro looks like he lost a Fortnite game to attend this interview.

RELATED: Lions’ Dan Campbell unrecognizable without hat on ‘rare’ date night with wife

The Athlete Lifestyle On SI likes to think of the 21 year old as 24-year-old Purdy’s evil twin given that the 49ers and Eagles have become bitter rivals lately, especially amongst their respective fanbases.

Cooper DeJean
Don't mess with this high school-looking gamer. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Cooper DeJean
Brook Purdy's evil twin? / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Who knows? Maybe it’ll be a boyish standoff in the playoffs. Only one high-school looking dude will survive.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Heiress queen: Gracie Hunt wows in Chiefs miniskirt for her new NFL collection

MNF queen too: Gracie Hunt drops best fit of season in Louis Vuitton jacket, miniskirt

New Miss: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry stuns in low-cut corset all-black fit

Primetime pad: Deion Sanders’ problematic 5,000-acre Texas ranch home for bye week

Midwest charmers: Brock Purdy, wife Jenna post rare photos together on 49ers bye

Published
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

Home/News