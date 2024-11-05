Eagles new star Cooper DeJean looks like 16-year-old gamer
Maybe there’s something about playing college football in Iowa before going to the NFL.
Much like the oh shucks, baby-faced San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, who played for the Iowa State Cyclones, Philadelphia Eagles cornerback and punt returner Cooper DeJean, who played for Purdy’s rival Iowa Hawkeyes, has the same boyish demeanor, except with maybe more of a mischievous look.
Being in Philly, having a more devious persona will work wonders for the rookie sensation. Just ask Eagles Hall of Famer and fan legend Brian Dawkins. After not getting much playing time early in the season for Vic Fangio’s defense, DeJean has blossomed, becoming an instant Philly favorite, unlike head coach Nick Sirianni. The analytics also back up his performance. Since week 6, per PFF, the first-year corner has an 85.7 coverage grade, which puts him third among all cornerbacks.
But enough about his on-the-field prowess, let’s have fun with his look away from it. NFL analyst Ross Tucker was the first to spot his boyish gamer vibe, hilariously commenting to his own post, “No joke, showed my wife this picture this week and asked her how old she thought this kid was and she said, ‘Like 16'🤣”
Another user quipped, “Bro looks like he lost a Fortnite game to attend this interview.
The Athlete Lifestyle On SI likes to think of the 21 year old as 24-year-old Purdy’s evil twin given that the 49ers and Eagles have become bitter rivals lately, especially amongst their respective fanbases.
Who knows? Maybe it’ll be a boyish standoff in the playoffs. Only one high-school looking dude will survive.
