Angel Reese's slyly-savvy pivot after Bronny James lip-reading fiasco
Angel Reese was only minding her own business courtside when all hell broke loose.
Yes, a bit of an exaggeration, but for Boston Celtics NBA Finals MVP and controversially omitted Team USA member Jaylen Brown and his what looks to be girlfriend Kysre Gondrezick (and more importantly, Reese’s close friend), their conversation about hot-takes-galore nepo-baby, Los Angeles Laker Bronny James, went viral.
As one can plainly see, the Chicago Sky rookie sensation has nothing to do with the courtside conversation after arriving with her pal Gondrezick and third-wheel Brown in Sin City for some NBA Summer League action before her game against the Los Vegas Aces the following night.
After an exciting upset of the Aces and a surprise visit from pop icon Usher, Chi-Town Barbie turned Vegas Barbie and decided to stick around Sin City (and not attend the WNBA All-Star orange carpet arrivals) before heading to Phoenix for the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game. The savvy beyond-her-years, first-year player was not going to make the same mistake as Gondrezick and Brown.
Amazing! Reese is such a pro on every level to have the awareness to know that if she’s sitting courtside, she knows that the cameras are always watching.
And that will certainly be the case when Reese plays with the Indiana Fever’s first-year phenom, and her perceived rival, Caitlin Clark for the first time ever at the WNBA All-Star Game this weekend for Team WNBA vs. the USA Women's National Team, who are gearing up for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.
If Chi-Town Barbie were to talk any smack, hopefully she’s not covering her mouth. Something tells us she's too savvy, especially now, to be caught.
