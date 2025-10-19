Rarely-seen Anna Kournikova posts embarrassing mom fit with kids for Halloween
Anna Kournikova went from global superstar to recluse that is rarely ever seen, only going viral recently after she was seen in a wheelchair last year.
So it was certainly shocking to see the 44-year-old and mother of three children with Latin pop heartthrob Enrique Iglesias sharing a sweet family moment for Halloween, showing off a very un-glamorous mom costume in an Instagram post.
Kournikova was certainly ahead of her time, in what is now the norm, as an A-list influencer that burst onto the seen as a tennis prodigy at only 14 years old, making it all the way to the Wimbledon semifinals and instantly becoming an overnight sensation.
The Russian native never topped that success ever again on the singles side, getting to as high as No. 8 in the ATP world rankings and only reaching a quarterfinals in the Australian Open for Grand Slam tournaments.
The former model and fashion icon had much more success in doubles, winning two Australian Open titles with five-time major champion Martina Hingis.
Kournikova retired in 2003 at only 21 years old, and since then has kept a relatively low profile as Iglesias' long-time partner, becoming a full-time mother for their fraternal twins, Lucy and Nicholas, 7, and younger daughter Mary, 5.
The brief reality star for a season of the "The Biggest Loser" is reportedly also expecting a fourth child, and mom mode was in full effect as the the former crush was rocking a chicken suit with her two little girls dressed as pumpkins. It's hard to decipher what Nicholas is supposed to be. Maybe a soccer, aka fútbol, player given the emojis Kournikova wrote as her caption - "🎃🎃⚽️🐥"?
Iglesias "liked" the post, and one of her fan sites spoke for many tennis observers wondering what she's up to, writing in the replies, "So cute!!!! So happy you’re back posting my love we missed you so much 🥹🤍."
Kournikova certainly was a trooper wearing a costume that is the exact opposite of what an influencer would be wearing these days.
