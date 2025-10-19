The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Rarely-seen Anna Kournikova posts embarrassing mom fit with kids for Halloween

The former tennis superstar and Enrique Iglesias' longtime girlfriend shared a rare glimpse into her personal life seemingly out of nowhere.

Matthew Graham

Anna Kournikova at arrivals for RUNWAY FOR LIFE benefit for St. Jude Children''s Research Hospital, Beverly Hilton Hotel, Los Angeles, CA, September 15, 2006.
Anna Kournikova at arrivals for RUNWAY FOR LIFE benefit for St. Jude Children''s Research Hospital, Beverly Hilton Hotel, Los Angeles, CA, September 15, 2006. / IMAGO / Depositphotos

Anna Kournikova went from global superstar to recluse that is rarely ever seen, only going viral recently after she was seen in a wheelchair last year.

So it was certainly shocking to see the 44-year-old and mother of three children with Latin pop heartthrob Enrique Iglesias sharing a sweet family moment for Halloween, showing off a very un-glamorous mom costume in an Instagram post.

RELATED: Emma Raducanu is all smiles after Carlos Alcaraz, Brooks Nader dating bombshell

Anna Kournikova
April 17, 2022; Anna Kournikova at the 12th Annual World Team Tennis Smash Hits Benefiting the Elton John AIDS Foundation, Bren Events Center, Irvine, CA / IMAGO / YAY Images

Kournikova was certainly ahead of her time, in what is now the norm, as an A-list influencer that burst onto the seen as a tennis prodigy at only 14 years old, making it all the way to the Wimbledon semifinals and instantly becoming an overnight sensation.

The Russian native never topped that success ever again on the singles side, getting to as high as No. 8 in the ATP world rankings and only reaching a quarterfinals in the Australian Open for Grand Slam tournaments.

The former model and fashion icon had much more success in doubles, winning two Australian Open titles with five-time major champion Martina Hingis.

RELATED: Jannik Sinner leaves clues girlfriend is supermodel not named Brooks Nader

Anna Kournikova
June 3, 2007: Anna Kournikova at the 22nd Annual Sports Spectacular / IMAGO / Pond5 Images

Kournikova retired in 2003 at only 21 years old, and since then has kept a relatively low profile as Iglesias' long-time partner, becoming a full-time mother for their fraternal twins, Lucy and Nicholas, 7, and younger daughter Mary, 5.

RELATED: Brooks Nader's lame response to Carlo Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner dating ends drama

Anna Kournikova, Enrique Iglesias
Anna Kournikova and Enrique Iglesias back in 2002 / IMAGO / Newscom World

The brief reality star for a season of the "The Biggest Loser" is reportedly also expecting a fourth child, and mom mode was in full effect as the the former crush was rocking a chicken suit with her two little girls dressed as pumpkins. It's hard to decipher what Nicholas is supposed to be. Maybe a soccer, aka fútbol, player given the emojis Kournikova wrote as her caption - "🎃🎃⚽️🐥"?

Iglesias "liked" the post, and one of her fan sites spoke for many tennis observers wondering what she's up to, writing in the replies, "So cute!!!! So happy you’re back posting my love we missed you so much 🥹🤍."

Kournikova certainly was a trooper wearing a costume that is the exact opposite of what an influencer would be wearing these days.

Anna Kournikova, Martina Hingis
IMAGO / Golovanov + Kivrin

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

New beginnings: Molly Qerim rocks stylish fit in first gig since ESPN departure

Only Philly win: Alec Bohm’s ESPN gf Erin Dolan stuns in Phillies cheerleader fit

Mama knows best: Jaxson Dart’s mom Kara turns heads on Giants sidelines

What’s the deal?: Jayden Daniels, JuJu relationship question answered finally

Grown up: Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia’s all-black fit has Ciara exclaim 2 words

Published
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

Home/News