Brooks Nader's lame response to Carlo Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner dating rumor ends drama

Bravo star Andy Cohen gave Nader a standing ovation for her response, but he misses the point that Alcaraz and Sinner are a part of this too.

Matthew Graham

Brooks Nader attends the 2025 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 16, 2025 in Hollywood, California.
Brooks Nader attends the 2025 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 16, 2025 in Hollywood, California. / IMAGO / imageSPACE

Brooks Nader is winning at publicity with her dating life.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model and "Love Thy Nader" reality star has turned a dating professional athletes bit with her younger sister Grace Ann into a running masterclass on influencer marketing without any real substance.

RELATED: Brooks Nader stuns in Livvy Dunne selfie with Alcaraz dating rumors heating up

Grace Ann Nader, Brooks Nader
Grace Ann Nader, Brooks Nader, Mary Holland Nader, Sarah Jane Nader seen at "Good Morning America" promoting their new reality show, "Love Thy Nader," on August 26, 2025 in New York City. / IMAGO / MediaPunch

When Nader attended a Carlos Alcaraz match instead before showing up to the US Open men's singles finals between Sinner and Alcaraz, which Alcaraz won, it then switched to the six-time Grand Slam champion being the speculated suitor.

RELATED: Carlos Alcaraz dating Brooks Nader seems false from trusted Spanish journalist

Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz
Sep 7, 2025; Flushing, NY, USA; Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) and Jannik Sinner (ITA) poses for a photo after the final of the men's singles finals at Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Here's why it's lame.

Grace Ann and Brooks give same exact answer like it was pre-planned

Brooks Nader
Brooks Nader / IMAGO / Cover-Images

Grace Ann confirmed it was indeed Alcaraz at a New York Fashion Week show, sort of.

“The rumors are true," Grace Ann said. "Dating is such a loose term. But I do know he’s the man of the hour.”

The modeling sisters continued the exact same rinse and repeat coy replies when they appeared on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" when it came up last night in an audience Q&A that involved an entire back and forth between Nader, Grace Ann, and Cohen after the initial question.

"I would just say, a lady never kisses and tells, especially twice," Nader said. "That’s just not nice.”

After a line from Grace Ann about, "especially not to the other boyfriend," the 28-year-old older sister used the exact same line from her younger sibling mentioned above. "I mean, dating is such a loose term these days.”

Brooks Nader
Brooks Nader at the US Open Cadillac suite. / IMAGO / Cover-Images

Then she closes, "It’s just you know— I don’t know. By the way, my only thing is guys do it all the time. So why can’t I do it?”

This zinger at the end gets the standing ovation from Cohen and fellow guest Mark Ronson.

Alcaraz and Sinner are nowhere to be found to 'defend' themselves

Brooks Nader
September 7, 2025; Brooks Nader is seen watching Carlos Alcaraz vs. Jannik Sinner during the finals at the US Open on Arthur Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. / IMAGO / MediaPunch

To be clear, Nader is absolutely right that there should never be a double standard.

And there could be worse things in the world for Alcaraz, who is playing in the Laver Cup this week in San Francisco, and Sinner, who seems te be dating another supermodel, than to be accused of dating a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model.

Brooks Nader
May 16, 2023; New York City, New York, USA; 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover models Christen Harper (l), Brooks Nader (c) and Camille Kostek (r) at Citi Field. / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Alcaraz's camp has already denied that it's true or has any merit, and Sinner has continued to ignore the Nader sisters drama.

So while certainly lame to keep the rumor going, the Nader sisters are doing a fantastic job of maintaining their names in the headlines to promote their reality series, "Love Thy Nader."

Published
Matthew Graham
