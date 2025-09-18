Brooks Nader's lame response to Carlo Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner dating rumor ends drama
Brooks Nader is winning at publicity with her dating life.
The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model and "Love Thy Nader" reality star has turned a dating professional athletes bit with her younger sister Grace Ann into a running masterclass on influencer marketing without any real substance.
RELATED: Brooks Nader stuns in Livvy Dunne selfie with Alcaraz dating rumors heating up
When Nader attended a Carlos Alcaraz match instead before showing up to the US Open men's singles finals between Sinner and Alcaraz, which Alcaraz won, it then switched to the six-time Grand Slam champion being the speculated suitor.
RELATED: Carlos Alcaraz dating Brooks Nader seems false from trusted Spanish journalist
Here's why it's lame.
Grace Ann and Brooks give same exact answer like it was pre-planned
Grace Ann confirmed it was indeed Alcaraz at a New York Fashion Week show, sort of.
“The rumors are true," Grace Ann said. "Dating is such a loose term. But I do know he’s the man of the hour.”
The modeling sisters continued the exact same rinse and repeat coy replies when they appeared on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" when it came up last night in an audience Q&A that involved an entire back and forth between Nader, Grace Ann, and Cohen after the initial question.
"I would just say, a lady never kisses and tells, especially twice," Nader said. "That’s just not nice.”
After a line from Grace Ann about, "especially not to the other boyfriend," the 28-year-old older sister used the exact same line from her younger sibling mentioned above. "I mean, dating is such a loose term these days.”
Then she closes, "It’s just you know— I don’t know. By the way, my only thing is guys do it all the time. So why can’t I do it?”
This zinger at the end gets the standing ovation from Cohen and fellow guest Mark Ronson.
Alcaraz and Sinner are nowhere to be found to 'defend' themselves
To be clear, Nader is absolutely right that there should never be a double standard.
And there could be worse things in the world for Alcaraz, who is playing in the Laver Cup this week in San Francisco, and Sinner, who seems te be dating another supermodel, than to be accused of dating a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model.
Alcaraz's camp has already denied that it's true or has any merit, and Sinner has continued to ignore the Nader sisters drama.
So while certainly lame to keep the rumor going, the Nader sisters are doing a fantastic job of maintaining their names in the headlines to promote their reality series, "Love Thy Nader."
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
How much?: Floyd Mayweather wins big bet on Terence Crawford in Canelo fight
Sweet gesture: Terence Crawford gives Canelo belts back in touching gesture after win
Last ‘Take’: ESPN’s Molly Qerim shares emotional message after stunning exit
Hot couple: Justin Herbert drops clue Madison Beer is his gf before Chargers game
Grown up: Kobe’s daughter Natalia shows off high-end fit for blossoming model career