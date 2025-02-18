Rasmus Andersson's wife Tessa roasts USA crowd after Team Sweden upset win
The 4 Nations Face-Off has captivated the United States audience and brought hockey to the forefront once again, especially after a disappointing NBA All-Star Weekend.
A meeting between Team USA and Team Canada on Saturday evening had everyone's blood pumping, so all eyes were on Team USA's return to the ice on Monday night against Team Sweden at the TD Garden in Boston.
Unfortunately for the home fans, Team USA fell to Team Sweden, 2-1, but there were no consequences since the United States already clinched a spot in the championship game.
That didn't stop Tessa Andersson, the wife of Calgary Flames captain Rasmus Andersson, from trolling the local crowd.
Tessa took to social media to share a video from the post-game handshake line while commenting on how Team Sweden had silenced the crowd. She wrote, "Never seen a more quiet area after a win," with a laughing face emoji and the Swedish flag.
Ouch.
Unfortunately for Team Sweden, Team USA has the last laugh and will be playing in the championship game later this week while the Swedes' run at 4 Nations comes to an end.
The United States and Canada hosted the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off which also included Finland and Sweden. The tournament began with a round-robin format, followed by a one-game final between the top two teams.
Games were played at the TD Garden in Boston and the Bell Centre in Montreal.
The 4 Nations Face-Off officially kicked off on Wednesday, February 12, and runs through Thursday, February 20, when the host nations, Canada and the United States, go head-to-head at the TD Garden. Team USA won the first meeting between the two nations, 3-1.
