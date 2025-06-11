Roman Anthony's sister Lia flexes behind-the-scenes photos from viral Red Sox cameo
Boston Red Sox phenom Roman Anthony recorded his first-ever MLB hit on Tuesday night against the Tampa Bay Rays. While all eyes were on the sport's top prospect, it was his sister Lia who stole the show.
Lia Anthony appeared on the broadcast with fans going wild on social media.
One fan joked, "I’d like to be the first to welcome Roman Anthony’s sister to Boston!" in a tweet that has reached over 3.1 million people on X.
She even spoke to a reporter for the broadcast to talk about her brother's "surreal" start to his MLB career in Boston.
Not much is known about Lia despite becoming a viral sensation, but earier this year she thanked Florida State University for the "best four years" of her life while posing in a graduation look.
She often shares photos of her travels across the country and living her best life with friends.
Lia also shared behind-the-scenes photos from the memorable game, which included her viral cameo and her brother's first hit, with a photo of the family with Red Sox legend David Ortiz.
Funny enough, Lia and Roman aren't the only Anthonys to catch the attention of social media, because their father's name had people blown away.
As it turns out, their father is "Anthony Anthony." And, wait for it, his brother is: Anthony Anthony Jr. An instant classic.
We'll have to see what is next for the Anthony family as Roman looks to live up to the high expectations that have followed him throughout his career, but it looks like the family was just born for superstardom.
