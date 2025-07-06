Russell Wilson loves Ciara’s dramatic new hairstyle, ‘classic’ pink Adidas fit
Ciara has been changing up her look a lot lately, and the result is always the same: She’s slaying it. Her latest retro look in a ‘classic’ Adidas track suit while dramatically changing up her hair was definitely another winner. Her husband Russell Wilson agreed.
The recording artist Ciara and wife of the New York Giants quarterback has been everywhere lately from New York Knicks games where she crushed Wilson in a jean shorts fit, to London where she went Queen of England with her look, to a family WNBA outing in New York with a pink bunny Yankees hat, to hanging out with bestie Vanessa Bryant while also giving the ultimate tribute to to her late husband Kobe Bryant in a ripped jeans fit.
The 39 year old is also set to drop her new album “CiCi” on August 22 and recently dropped a remix single to her hit “Ecstacy” with Pittsburgh Steelers star DK Metcalf’s fiancée Normani and Teyana Taylor.
She’s done it all, and along with a new hairdo, she’s going back to a “classic” look in a pink Adidas track suit — even rocking some Adidas socks in the heels.
Wilson of course loved the post.
Retro, classic, contemporary, unique, it doesn’t matter, Ciara is going to pull it off. It’s yet another recent fit hit for Queen Ciara with this classic look.
