Ciara’s all-black stunner has Russell Wilson swooning during Giants minicamp
Ciara always has her husband Russell Wilson smitten with her photos. Her latest one he commented during New York Giants minicamp.
The 39-year-old recording artist previously had Wilson joking about having baby No. 5 with her with her “lioness” fit while he was with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Now that he’s with New York, they have embraced the NYC life where Ciara crushed her man in her jean-shorts look at a New York Knicks game, and the two turned heads at the Met Gala where Ciara was unrecognizable.
Ciara’s also been out doing her thing, singing at a concert in London in a Queen of England fit, and then bringing their daughter Sienna, 8, to an awards show where the two wore matching tuxedos.
Speaking of awards shows, Ciara attended Monday night’s BET Awards in Los Angeles while Wilson stayed behind for the Giants practices. She rocked a unique look with an Atlanta Braves cap, and her latest photo from the night where Wilson wrote on Instagram, “Mrs. Wilson Georgia Peach 🍑💎💎💎💎💎.”
Wilson found time between practice and reading his playbook to make sure he commented.
Ciara spent her teenage years in Georgia where she graduated from Riverdale High School and was a cheerleader with a Wilson lookalike boyfriend.
Mrs. Wilson will no doubt turn heads — especially her husband’s — during football season with her game-day looks. Or just ones like these.
