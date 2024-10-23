Russell Wilson gets Yinzer certified after Steelers debut with iconic sandwich
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson and his wife Ciara have fully embraced the Steel City since the veteran signal-caller signed with the team in the offseason.
Now, the city is fully embracing him.
Wilson got his first start for the Steelers in Week 7 and put on a show, throwing for 264 yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions. He added another touchdown on the ground in the Steelers' 37-15 trouncing of Aaron Rodgers and the Jets.
To celebrate Wilson's big game, iconic local sandwich spot Primanti Bros. made Wilson's transition to Yinzer official by giving him his own sandwich on the menu.
Primanti Bros. introduced the "The DangerRuss" sandwich which has pepperoni, salami, ham, and bacon. Of course, the sandwich is also topped with Primanti's signature slaw and fries, with a slice of tomato.
Delicious.
The move to Pittsburgh has been a family affair.
Ciara has been cheering him on at games alongside rap star GloRilla and has beendecked out in Steelers gear with their children. Russ has also been hyping Ciara up along the way.
Now, they can swing by Primanti Bros. and get some free grub.
