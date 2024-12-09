Sabrina Ionescu's heartfelt birthday note confirms thumb surgery bathed in flowers
It's been a heck of year for Sabrina Ionescu.
WNBA championship. Check. Olympic gold medal. Check. One of the most popular signature shoes for Nike, including amongst NBA players. Check. Oh, and getting married too (to Hroniss Grasu). Check!
Going Instagram official with her birthday post a couple of days later (her actual birthday is Dec. 6), Ionescu, now 27, reminisced about her unbelievable year while spilling some tea with an obvious cast on her right hand to reportedly "stabilize the ulnar collateral ligament in her right thumb."
"26, thank you ✨," Ionescu wrote. "Married my best friend, won a gold medal 🥇, and a WNBA championship 🏆 all in the same year. God is good. Beyond grateful for everything this year had to offer, and thankful for everyone a part of my circle🫶🏼27… Let’s get it!ps: getting my thumb fixed was quite the bday present 👍🏼"
The thumb procedure certainly dampens any hopes of the former Oregon Ducks star joining the new 3-on-3 Unrivaled league.
Besides Vanessa Bryant, her oldest daughter Natalia also shared a sweet birthday post for Ionescu, who of course was a super tight with the late Kobe Bryant. Lindsey Vonn also commented on her post, "Hbd!!🎂❤️ heal up 🙏🏻💪🏻."
In the meantime, her Nike Sabrina 2s are everywhere these days. Their namesake will hopefully be back on the court soon enough.
