Savannah James loves her wild 'Fye Fye Fye' all-black fit after Bronny shout out
It's hard to grab headlines in the LeBron James household if your name is not LeBron or Bronny.
Well, when you wear amazing, wild, over-the-top fits like Savannah James did today, it's LeBron and Bronny who?
After shouting out her oldest son's best game to date for the NBA G-League affiliate of the Los Angeles Lakers, the South Bay Lakers, it was time for momma to steal the spotlight in an all-black ensemble that was more like a work of art.
In fact, Mrs. James, 38, was wearing the one-of-a-kind look for Art Basel Miami Beach, where the slouchy boots were the starring role of the haute couture from head-to-toe.
The boots were Dolce & Gabbana with a matching Hermes bag and the rest of the look Fear Of God.
The mother of Bronny, 20, Bryce, 17, and Zhuri, 10, and wife to LeBron, 39 (turning 40 later this month), was in love with the look, captioning her Instagram post, "🖤Fye Fye Fye🖤."
Fye of course being something that is awesome or excellent, this unique look certainly lived up to the hype.
In the James household, matching or exceeding the hype is always a target of success. In this case, Mrs. James blew it up.
