Jets bust Zach Wilson’s wife Nicolette crushes Dolphins fit vs. QB’s former team

Nicolette Wilson is always a game-day hit with her different looks. For Monday night’s game in Miami, she definitely will stand out in the crowd.

Matt Ryan

Miami Dolphins quarterback Zach Wilson (0) looks on before a game against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Zach Wilson (0) looks on before a game against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

There are two Monday night games going on tonight both involving a former team of NFL draft bust Zach Wilson. The the first on the menu the New York Jets playing at his current team the Miami Dolphins, and the other the Denver Broncos — his team from last season — hosting the Cincinnati Bengals. Regardless if Wilson plays or not, his wife Nicolette already crushed the night with her head-turning Dolphins fit.

Wilson was the second overall pick back in 2021 to the Jets where he spent three seasons and never lived up to the hype out of the BYU Cougars. He at least met Nicolette Dellanno in New York during that time period.

Zach Wilson and Nicolette Dellanno
Nicolete Dellanno/Instagram

The couple got married in the summer before this season started in a lavish Manhattan wedding where Nicollette wowed in her wedding dress.

While she was a fit hit last season when Wilson was with the Broncos, she’s continued with the Dolphins like this photo from training camp.

Nicolette and Zach Wilson
Nicolette Wilson/Instagram

She’s won over the other Dolphins WAGs, posing with Tua Tagovailoa’s wife at a pajama party, and then in this ab-revealing fit on the sideline.

Wilson may not see the field as Tagovailoa is the starter, but Nicolette will sure stand out in the crowd with this amazing look for the game as she showed off in a selfie with a friend.

Nicolette Wilson and friend
Nicolette Wilson and friend / Nicolette Wilson/Instagram
Nicolette Wilson
Nicolette Wilson/Instagram

It’s a hot day in the Miami area and Nicolette just brought even more heat to Hard Rock Stadium with that fit like she always does on game day.

Nicolette Wilson and Dolphins WAGs
Nicolette Wilson/Instagram

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

