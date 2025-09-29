Jets bust Zach Wilson’s wife Nicolette crushes Dolphins fit vs. QB’s former team
There are two Monday night games going on tonight both involving a former team of NFL draft bust Zach Wilson. The the first on the menu the New York Jets playing at his current team the Miami Dolphins, and the other the Denver Broncos — his team from last season — hosting the Cincinnati Bengals. Regardless if Wilson plays or not, his wife Nicolette already crushed the night with her head-turning Dolphins fit.
Wilson was the second overall pick back in 2021 to the Jets where he spent three seasons and never lived up to the hype out of the BYU Cougars. He at least met Nicolette Dellanno in New York during that time period.
RELATED: Jets bust Zach Wilson’s wife Nicolette slays strapless gown after Dolphins’ disaster
The couple got married in the summer before this season started in a lavish Manhattan wedding where Nicollette wowed in her wedding dress.
While she was a fit hit last season when Wilson was with the Broncos, she’s continued with the Dolphins like this photo from training camp.
RELATED: Zach Wilson’s wife Nicolette crushes in crop top with other Dolphins WAGs
She’s won over the other Dolphins WAGs, posing with Tua Tagovailoa’s wife at a pajama party, and then in this ab-revealing fit on the sideline.
Wilson may not see the field as Tagovailoa is the starter, but Nicolette will sure stand out in the crowd with this amazing look for the game as she showed off in a selfie with a friend.
It’s a hot day in the Miami area and Nicolette just brought even more heat to Hard Rock Stadium with that fit like she always does on game day.
