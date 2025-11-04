Colts Acquire Sauce Gardner From Jets in Trade-Deadline Shocker
After four years with the Jets, star cornerback Sauce Gardner is reportedly headed elsewhere.
New York is trading Gardner to the Colts for the latter team's next two first-round picks, according to a Tuesday morning report from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The stunning deal, if confirmed, would send Gardner west just under four months after he inked a four-year extension with the Jets worth $120 million.
As for the Colts, the deal would give them a further chess piece in their bid for the AFC's top seed. Indianapolis is 7-2 and ranks seventh in the NFL in scoring defense; the Colts will match their win total from 2024 with one more victory.
New York drafted Gardner fourth in the 2022 draft after he made the All-America team at Cincinnati in 2021. He immediately established himself as one of the NFL's best defensive backs, making back-to-back All-Pro teams to begin his career before injury slowed him in 2024.
The Jets are currently 1-7, last in the AFC East.