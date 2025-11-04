SI

Colts Acquire Sauce Gardner From Jets in Trade-Deadline Shocker

New York is reportedly moving on from the two-time All-Pro.

Patrick Andres

Sauce Gardner is reportedly headed to the Colts.
Sauce Gardner is reportedly headed to the Colts. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
In this story:

After four years with the Jets, star cornerback Sauce Gardner is reportedly headed elsewhere.

New York is trading Gardner to the Colts for the latter team's next two first-round picks, according to a Tuesday morning report from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The stunning deal, if confirmed, would send Gardner west just under four months after he inked a four-year extension with the Jets worth $120 million.

As for the Colts, the deal would give them a further chess piece in their bid for the AFC's top seed. Indianapolis is 7-2 and ranks seventh in the NFL in scoring defense; the Colts will match their win total from 2024 with one more victory.

New York drafted Gardner fourth in the 2022 draft after he made the All-America team at Cincinnati in 2021. He immediately established himself as one of the NFL's best defensive backs, making back-to-back All-Pro teams to begin his career before injury slowed him in 2024.

The Jets are currently 1-7, last in the AFC East.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published |Modified
Patrick Andres
PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

Home/NFL