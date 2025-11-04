Who Won Colts-Jets Trade for Sauce Gardner?
In the NFL's biggest news of the day, the Indianapolis Colts acquired two-time All-Pro cornerback Sauce Gardner from the New York Jets in return for two first-round picks and wide receiver AD Mitchell.
The Colts and general manager Chris Ballard aren't known for making a flashy move like this, which should tell you exactly how they feel about their odds for a Super Bowl run this winter.
That being said, the move came at a steep price. The Colts are sacrificing their future for a definitive win-now move, but do they still win the trade?
Colts' Case For Winning the Trade
Before this season began, most concerns Colts fans had were regarding the quarterback and the secondary. After a couple of weeks, the quarterback concerns were gone, but the secondary concerns were still very real.
Veteran cornerback Xavien Howard chose to retire after a month in Indianapolis, and the Colts had multiple corners on injured reserve. Charvarius Ward proved that he was worth his contract, but the Colts were still searching for someone to play beside him.
That problem no longer exists. The Colts can comfortably start Ward and Gardner for the remainder of the season, and they'll still have Jaylon Jones and Mekhi Blackmon to fill in when they're needed.
Since he entered the league, Gardner has been graded as the best cornerback in the NFL by Pro Football Focus (90.8 overall grade). He's yet to allow more than two receptions to a single receiver in any game this season, and when you look at some of the guys the Colts have to face (Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Rashee Rice, Nico Collins x2), it makes sense why the Colts sacrificed draft capital.
Two first-round picks are a lot to give up, but if the Colts can make a deep run in each of the next two postseasons, those first-round picks will practically become early second-round picks.
Of course, that's all relying on how the Colts fare in the playoffs. Also, that's not to say the Jets can't find a great player with late first-round picks, but that the talent pool does decrease greatly.
Jets' Case For Winning the Trade
The Jets are 1-7 and are entering full tank mode for next year's first-overall pick. Moments after they traded away Gardner, they made a deal with the Dallas Cowboys to move on from defensive tackle Quinnen Williams.
They're investing in draft capital, and for a team as out of sorts as the Jets, it's the right move to make. Securing two firsts for a player on a deal worth over $120 million frees up the Jets' cap space and gives them the ability to sign whoever they want at whatever price.
That's not even mentioning the AD Mitchell portion of the trade.
A second-round pick out of Texas in 2024, Mitchell has failed to establish himself in the Colts' offense. He had a chance to earn more snaps in a game against the Los Angeles Rams, but he dropped the ball (literally).
Mitchell has played only 24 snaps over the past five games for the Colts, so it was a no-brainer to try and trade him at the deadline for a player who can actually make an impact.
In New York, there's very little target competition besides Garrett Wilson. The only issue there is quarterback play, which has been shaky at times from Justin Fields.
The Jets got a new WR2/3 for their offense, and it's a player who has proved that he can make an impact if he puts his mind to the task at hand.
Overall Winner
Until the Jets make their draft picks, it's hard to call them the clear winner, which is why, for now, the Colts win this deal.
It's not a clear-cut scam either way, but there's a chance that the Jets completely blow it when it comes time to draft new talent.
For the Colts to cash in on this deal, they need a Super Bowl. This sends a clear message to the locker room: It's now or never.