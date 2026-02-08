Scary Rickea Jackson Details Emerge Amid James Pearce Jr. Arrest

On the evening of February 7, news broke that Atlanta Falcons edge rusher James Pearce Jr. had been arrested in Florida after fleeing a domestic dispute and crashing his vehicle while attempting to evade the police.

After being drafted by Atlanta with the No. 26 overall pick of the 2025 NFL Draft, the formerUniversity of Tennessee produced a rookie campaign with the Falcons where he tallied 10.5 sacks and added 17 solo tackles.

Atlanta Falcons linebacker James Pearce Jr. (27). | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Pearce Jr. is known in the women's basketball community for having dated Los Angeles Sparks star Rickea Jackson, who was the No. 4 pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft and averaged 14.7 points per game with the Sparks in 2025.

A Local 10 News report revealed that the police chase involving Pearce Jr. stemmed from officers being dispatched due to a dispute between a man and a woman. The woman was confirmed to be Jackson.

Los Angeles Sparks forward Rickea Jackson (2). | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

New Details Emerge Amid James Pearce Jr. Arrest

Initial reports didn't include much detail about what Pearce Jr. did to have police initially dispatched on scene.

But Andy Slater of Fox Sports added initial information to the story on Saturday night, writing in an X post, "James Pearce Jr. is accused of intentionally crashing his Lamborghini into his ex-girlfriend’s car multiple times, trying to stop her from getting to a police station, law-enforcement sources tell me. That alleged incident led to cops chasing the NFL star."

Atlanta Falcons defensive end James Pearce Jr. (27). | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

A subsequent X post from Slater added, "This entire situation started after Pearce Jr. allegedly stalked his ex from his car and tried to get into her car at an intersection, I'm told. She sped away, but he still continued to go after her."

This entire situation started after Pearce Jr. allegedly stalked his ex from his car and tried to get into her car at an intersection, I'm told.

This is an extremely scary situation for Jackson, who is the "ex" Slater is referring to. The silver lining is that she appears to be physically unharmed in the wake of Pearce Jr.'s arrest.

