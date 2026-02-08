James Pearce Jr.'s Girlfriend Rickea Jackson in Spotlight After Arrest News

The Atlanta Falcons selected former University of Tennessee edge rusher James Pearce Jr. with the No. 26 overall pick of the 2025 NFL Draft.

While Pearce was a household name during his college career, the women's basketball community knew him better for being the boyfriend of former Tennessee standout turned Los Angeles Sparks star Rickea Jackson, who was the No. 4 pick of the 2024 WNBA Draft.

Los Angeles Sparks forward Rickea Jackson (2). | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

While Jackson and Pearce Jr. clearly prefer to keep their relationship private, it was thrust into the spotlight for a harrowing season on February 7.

It has been reported by Local 10 News that Pearce Jr. was arrested on Saturday after fleeing a domestic dispute and crashing his vehicle while attempting to evade the police.

Atlanta Falcons linebacker James Pearce Jr. (27) | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

The report, which was published by Pablo Hernandez, asserted that officers were dispatched on scene after a report of a dispute between a man and a woman. The woman was confirmed to be Rickea Jackson.

The Falcons have since released a statement saying, “We are aware of an incident involving James Pearce Jr., in Miami. We are in the process of gathering more information and will not have any further comment on an open legal matter at this time.”

Los Angeles Sparks forward Rickea Jackson (2). | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Who is Rickea Jackson?

The 24-year-old Jackson has blossomed into one of the WNBA's most talented guards, despite having played just two seasons of professional basketball. She averaged 14.7 points per game with the Sparks in 2025.

Jackson is in Miami during this WNBA offseason because she's playing in the Unrivaled 3x3 women's basketball league for the Breeze BC team.

Women's basketball fans are upset to hear that Jackson was involved in this dispute regarding Pearce Jr. While there is limited information on the matter, the hope is that Jackson is unharmed and safe.

