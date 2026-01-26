Shedeur Sanders' Mom Pilar Reacts to Browns QB's Controversial Pro Bowl Selection
Shedeur Sanders will always be one of the most polarizing players in the NFL.
Many NFL fans love the charismatic Cleveland Browns quarterback, who just completed his rookie season, while plenty of others will say that his family name, thanks to his legendary Pro Football Hall of Fame father, Deion Sanders, is what's driving the sizzle more than his performance on the field.
In a surprising, and extremely controversial, announcement, the 23-year-old former Colorado Buffaloes NIL superstar was named as a Pro Bowl replacement with so many of the top AFC quarterbacks, like Patrick Mahomes and reigning NFL MVP Josh Allen, unavailable because of injury, and Drake Maye skipping it because he's playing in the Super Bowl for the New England Patriots.
Yet names like Trevor Lawrence, Joe Burrow, and Lamar Jackson were still available.
While those that love Sanders will point out he's the first fifth-round quarterback to ever make the Pro Bowl, his detractors will throw out some truly alarming stats, like since 2006, his 18.9 QBR would put him 692 out of 696 quarterbacks who have had at least 200-plus pass attempts.
Yikes! Again, the narrative with Sanders is always extremely divided.
Sanders' mom Pilar is naturally ecstatic with the Pro Bowl news
Sanders' mother, Pilar Sanders, who has always been his biggest cheerleader, even with her contentious relationship with her ex-husband Deion, was over the moon with the news.
In an Instagram carousel post, she wrote in all caps, "CONGRATULATIONS SON!!!! PROBOWL 2026! GO @shedeursanders ! ❤️ THANK YOU ALL! ❤️ #probowl #shedeursanders #proudmom."
She then posted several photos of Sanders wearing his signature brand, 2 Legendary, along with his popular celebration move, the "watch flex."
As one user joked with his abysmal numbers, who the heck is he replacing?
It's the perfect ending to a rookie season that was full of controversy throughout, from getting drafted in the fifth round, to being buried on the bench as the third-string quarterback, to finally getting a chance to start seven of the Browns' final eight games with those with a respectable 3-4 record.
Obviously it's also about getting ratings, and having Sanders there will certainly boost a game that has never found much audience, unlike the behemoth that is usually NFL games' monster broadcast numbers.
His mom Pilar will certainly be there watching.
