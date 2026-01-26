Shedeur Sanders' Mom Pilar Reacts to Browns QB's Controversial Pro Bowl Selection

Shedeur Sanders will always be one of the most polarizing players in the NFL.

Many NFL fans love the charismatic Cleveland Browns quarterback, who just completed his rookie season, while plenty of others will say that his family name, thanks to his legendary Pro Football Hall of Fame father, Deion Sanders, is what's driving the sizzle more than his performance on the field.

RELATED: Shedeur Sanders’ mom Pilar turns heads in elite fur coat fit at Browns-Bills game

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders hug after the game. | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

In a surprising, and extremely controversial, announcement, the 23-year-old former Colorado Buffaloes NIL superstar was named as a Pro Bowl replacement with so many of the top AFC quarterbacks, like Patrick Mahomes and reigning NFL MVP Josh Allen, unavailable because of injury, and Drake Maye skipping it because he's playing in the Super Bowl for the New England Patriots.

RELATED: Shedeur's mom Pilar yells at Browns coaches during Titans game in selfie posts

Shedeur Sanders has been added to the Pro Bowl as a replacement, per @Schultz_Report



WHAT A TIME ⌚️ pic.twitter.com/25akYi21za — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 26, 2026

Yet names like Trevor Lawrence, Joe Burrow, and Lamar Jackson were still available.

AFC Pro Bowl QBs: Drake Maye, Josh Allen, Justin Herbert



Maye is in the Super Bowl. Allen + Herbert + Bo Nix + Patrick Mahomes + Daniel Jones are all banged up.



That means Shedeur got in over:

-Trevor Lawrence

-Aaron Rodgers

-Lamar Jackson

-Joe Burrow — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) January 26, 2026

While those that love Sanders will point out he's the first fifth-round quarterback to ever make the Pro Bowl, his detractors will throw out some truly alarming stats, like since 2006, his 18.9 QBR would put him 692 out of 696 quarterbacks who have had at least 200-plus pass attempts.

RELATED: Shedeur Sanders' mom Pilar makes statement with 'QB1' fit at son's Browns debut

Since 2006, a total of 696 QBs have thrown 200+ pass attempts.



Shedeur Sanders’ 18.9 QBR this year ranks as the 692nd highest QBR out of those 696 QBs.



Pro Bowler. https://t.co/hY37cwgn3r pic.twitter.com/cZg3H8bLW5 — Kalshi Sports (@KalshiSports) January 26, 2026

Yikes! Again, the narrative with Sanders is always extremely divided.

They said Shedeur was a bust.

They said Shedeur was spoiled.

They said Shedeur was a loser.

They said Shedeur was selfish.

They said Shedeur was irrelevant.

They said Shedeur was a bad leader.

They said Shedeur was going to fail.



Shedeur Sanders is a Pro Bowl QB. — Sam Block (@theblockspot) January 26, 2026

Sanders' mom Pilar is naturally ecstatic with the Pro Bowl news

Pilar Sanders | IMAGO/Newscom World

Sanders' mother, Pilar Sanders, who has always been his biggest cheerleader, even with her contentious relationship with her ex-husband Deion, was over the moon with the news.

In an Instagram carousel post, she wrote in all caps, "CONGRATULATIONS SON!!!! PROBOWL 2026! GO @shedeursanders ! ❤️ THANK YOU ALL! ❤️ #probowl #shedeursanders #proudmom."

She then posted several photos of Sanders wearing his signature brand, 2 Legendary, along with his popular celebration move, the "watch flex."

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders celebrates his touchdown pass against the Carolina Panthers. | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

As one user joked with his abysmal numbers, who the heck is he replacing?

It's the perfect ending to a rookie season that was full of controversy throughout, from getting drafted in the fifth round, to being buried on the bench as the third-string quarterback, to finally getting a chance to start seven of the Browns' final eight games with those with a respectable 3-4 record.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders reacts at the end of the game against the Las Vegas Raiders. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Obviously it's also about getting ratings, and having Sanders there will certainly boost a game that has never found much audience, unlike the behemoth that is usually NFL games' monster broadcast numbers.

His mom Pilar will certainly be there watching.

Pilar Sanders shares a selfie with her son, Shedeur Sanders. | Pilar Sanders/Instagram

— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

Hoos-that?: Fernando Mendoza’s aunt turns heads during Indiana’s big CFP win

Queen of the North: Drake Maye’s wife Ann causes stir in wild sparkly pants for playoffs

Secret lover: Aaron Rodgers makes rare comment on mystery wife Brittani after loss

Da Bears: Caleb Williams’ ex Alina turns heads in Bears-colors fit for Packers game

Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla turns heads with thigh-high boots amid LSU drama