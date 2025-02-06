Shirtless Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin calls out Auburn HC Hugh Freeze on Bahamas vacation
It's always hard to tell if Lane Kiffin is trolling nefariously or all in good fun. Or maybe it's both.
One perfect microcosm of the Ole Miss Rebels-rouser head coach's smack-talking ways is with former University of Mississippi and current Auburn Tigers head coach Hugh Freeze.
Both on the field and with deep-sea fishing, the polorazing former Oakland Raiders, Tennessee Volunteers, and USC Trojans 49-year-old HC kept at least the deep-sea portion of the feud alive and well with his possibly equally polarizing nemesis.
Shirtless and holding a huge grouper, Kiffin captioned his Instagram Stories post, "What ya got @coachhughfreeze," while on an epic Bahamas vacation.
Back in 2022, Kiffin and Freeze taunted each other with their fishing prowess with posts on who caught the bigger mahi mahi. At the time, Freeze was at Liberty resuscitating his coaching career, and Kiffin taunted him with his SEC superiority. Freeze clapped back with a photo of winning the Sugar Bowl while at Ole Miss in 2016.
That feud spilled over to this past season when the current Ole Miss head coach called out the Auburn HC for trying to steal key Rebels staff like now Tigers offensive coordinator Derrick Nix.
Nefarious, good fun, or both. You be the judge.
