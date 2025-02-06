The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Shirtless Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin calls out Auburn HC Hugh Freeze on Bahamas vacation

The current Rebels head coach continues his trolling ways with the former Ole Miss and current Auburn head coach. Oh, Kiffin is shirtless flexing a prized fish.

Matthew Graham

Oct. 21, 2023: Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin and Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze talk during warm ups.
Oct. 21, 2023: Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin and Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze talk during warm ups. / Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

It's always hard to tell if Lane Kiffin is trolling nefariously or all in good fun. Or maybe it's both.

One perfect microcosm of the Ole Miss Rebels-rouser head coach's smack-talking ways is with former University of Mississippi and current Auburn Tigers head coach Hugh Freeze.

RELATED: Lane Kiffin's daughter Landry melts TikTok in minidress dance with sorority sisters

Lane Kiffin, Layla Kiffin
Dec. 14, 2024: Ole Miss Rebels head Coach Lane Kiffin, and his ex-wife, Layla Kiffin / @thereallanekiffin/Instagram

Both on the field and with deep-sea fishing, the polorazing former Oakland Raiders, Tennessee Volunteers, and USC Trojans 49-year-old HC kept at least the deep-sea portion of the feud alive and well with his possibly equally polarizing nemesis.

Shirtless and holding a huge grouper, Kiffin captioned his Instagram Stories post, "What ya got @coachhughfreeze," while on an epic Bahamas vacation.

RELATED: Kiffin shares heartwarming message to daughter Landry on sobriety anniversary

Lane Kiffin
Lane Kiffin/Instagram

Back in 2022, Kiffin and Freeze taunted each other with their fishing prowess with posts on who caught the bigger mahi mahi. At the time, Freeze was at Liberty resuscitating his coaching career, and Kiffin taunted him with his SEC superiority. Freeze clapped back with a photo of winning the Sugar Bowl while at Ole Miss in 2016.

That feud spilled over to this past season when the current Ole Miss head coach called out the Auburn HC for trying to steal key Rebels staff like now Tigers offensive coordinator Derrick Nix.

Nefarious, good fun, or both. You be the judge.

Lane Kiffin and Landry Kiffin
Lane Kiffin and Landry Kiffin / Lane Kiffin/Instagram

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

New Miss: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Presley wears Daisy Dukes fit on private jet

Proud mama: Brittany Mahomes shows off daughter in adorable pink princess outfit

Geaux Tigers: Livvy Dunne rocks LSU black leotard with 3-word inspiration on front

Who are “U”?: Carson Beck’s sister cheerleader sister Kylie slays tiny crop-top

Super bore: Hailee Steinfeld, with no Josh Allen, appears to take shot at SB teams

Published |Modified
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

Home/News