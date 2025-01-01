The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Landry Kiffin dazzles with dad Lane on NYE before his Penn State trolling tweets

The Ole Miss Rebels head coach encapsulated his 2024 in a perfect microcosm on New Year's Eve - hanging with Landry and hating on non-SEC schools.

Matthew Graham

Nov 2, 2024: Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin whistles at a player in the fourth quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks.
Nov 2, 2024: Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin whistles at a player in the fourth quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks. / Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images
Lane Kiffin easily takes the 2024 crown as most entertaining college football head coach.

The Ole Miss Rebels head coach is a riddle wrapped in a mystery inside an enigma. On one hand, he's openly flexing a scorched-earth campaign after his SEC squad barely missed out on the College Football Playoff with a 9-3 record. Then, on the other hand, he dotes on his family, especially daughter Landry, who also attends Ole Miss, and is quite charming when the two of them interact on their various social media handles. Add on top of that speculation that he's reconciled with his ex-wife Layla, and he's oh-so-close to getting his own reality show on Bravo or Netflix.

RELATED: Lane Kiffin's ex-wife Layla slays beside daughter Landry in black sequin dress

Thus, it's the perfect microcosm of his year to have a photo beside his daughter Landry, 20, in a strapless, shimmering top, only to seemingly troll the Penn State Nittany Lions about an hour later before they downed Boise State, 31-14, to reach the CFP semifinal.

Landry Kiffin, Lane Kiffin
Lane Kiffin/Instagram

This photo was about five hours ago from this posting, both on his Instagram Stories and on his X account. Then about an hour later, he took to X to seemingly troll a non-SEC school and Big Ten rival. Also, don't forget, Ole Miss beat Penn State last year, 38-25, in the Peach Bowl.

RELATED: Lane Kiffin crushed by daughter Landry, his ex-wife Layla in sassy birthday fits

It's unclear what the 49-year-old head coach's end game is with the Rebels having the upcoming Gator Bowl against the Duke Blue Devils on Jan. 2 in Jacksonville, Florida.

It's probably Kiffin's usual trolling antics on X. And as long as he keeps winning in Oxford, Mississippi, the Rebels-rouser can get away it in 2025 and beyond, especially with Landry by his side.

