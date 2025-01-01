Landry Kiffin dazzles with dad Lane on NYE before his Penn State trolling tweets
Lane Kiffin easily takes the 2024 crown as most entertaining college football head coach.
The Ole Miss Rebels head coach is a riddle wrapped in a mystery inside an enigma. On one hand, he's openly flexing a scorched-earth campaign after his SEC squad barely missed out on the College Football Playoff with a 9-3 record. Then, on the other hand, he dotes on his family, especially daughter Landry, who also attends Ole Miss, and is quite charming when the two of them interact on their various social media handles. Add on top of that speculation that he's reconciled with his ex-wife Layla, and he's oh-so-close to getting his own reality show on Bravo or Netflix.
Thus, it's the perfect microcosm of his year to have a photo beside his daughter Landry, 20, in a strapless, shimmering top, only to seemingly troll the Penn State Nittany Lions about an hour later before they downed Boise State, 31-14, to reach the CFP semifinal.
This photo was about five hours ago from this posting, both on his Instagram Stories and on his X account. Then about an hour later, he took to X to seemingly troll a non-SEC school and Big Ten rival. Also, don't forget, Ole Miss beat Penn State last year, 38-25, in the Peach Bowl.
It's unclear what the 49-year-old head coach's end game is with the Rebels having the upcoming Gator Bowl against the Duke Blue Devils on Jan. 2 in Jacksonville, Florida.
It's probably Kiffin's usual trolling antics on X. And as long as he keeps winning in Oxford, Mississippi, the Rebels-rouser can get away it in 2025 and beyond, especially with Landry by his side.
