Lane Kiffin shares heartwarming message to daughter Landry on sobriety anniversary
Lane Kiffin is expressing gratitude as a new chapter unfolds.
Today, the Ole Miss Rebels football head coach took to his Instagram Story to share a special message. In the photo is a sunset over the ocean, with text reading “The realest ride or dies are your kids who watched your world shatter and helped you pick up the pieces and didn't even know it.” Lane added some text of his own, reading “Landry thank you” with heart emojis, showing his daughter some appreciation for helping him get his life in order — even if she might not be aware of how helpful she was.
Earlier this week, Lane celebrated four years of sobriety. On Thursday, Jan. 30, which was the four-year anniversary of his sober journey, Lane revealed a gift from his 19-year-old daughter — a picture of a starry sky, with a message reading “The stars on the night you found your way.”
The photo also contained a cross, an AA chip, and an inscription reading "I'm so proud of you."
Lane first opened up about abstaining from alcohol in an August 2024 interview with ESPN, in which, he revealed that at the time, he hadn’t had a drink in three-and-a-half years.
"Not drinking is just a part of my journey to where I am now, which is as fulfilled as I've been in coaching, and as important as all of that, is having peace and rhythm in my life," Lane said. "I'm still not perfect, still have my moments. But there's a freedom in not feeling like you need a drink to celebrate a big win or get over a tough loss. There's a freedom of not having to have acceptance of what some guy writes about you or what the fans think of you or if you're on the hot seat.”
It appears Lane’s family has also been helping him celebrate the big milestone. In another story photo, Lane is seen carrying a golden Mylar balloon in the shape of the number four.
