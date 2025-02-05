Lane Kiffin's daughter Landry melts TikTok in minidress dance with sorority sisters
Landry Kiffin dancing with her Ole Miss sorority sisters in a minidress stunner is definitely a sight to behold.
The daughter of Ole Miss Rebels football head coach Lane Kiffin has crushed many looks of late from her birthday dress stunner, to posing with mom Layla and dad in a sassy look, to her game-day winner in a red-hot combo at the Gator Bowl.
20-year-old Landry was also a bright spot for dad during the season and offseason with her heartfelt moment after a big win, and her awesomely sweet gesture for his 100th victory, emotional gift Lane’s four years of sobriety.
Recently, Landry rocked another fire look while sister Presley joined her in Daisy Dukes on a private plane. It’s quite the life Landry is living.
Then the Ole Miss sophomore took to TikTok for a dance with her Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority sisters while wearing a sparkly red minidress jaw-dropper.
Landry called the video “Kappa krush” and hashtagged it for Valentine’s Day. It must have been a fun party by the looks of it.
With dad reconciling with Landry’s mom, Layla and her brother Knox will be moving to Oxford, Mississippi, to be with her and Lane.
It’s been a great football offseason for Landry, and she continues to stun with fire fits like seen in her minidress TikTok dance.
