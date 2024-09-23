16-year-old Olympian Hezly Rivera wears sparkly LSU leotard on official visit
Livvy Dunne and LSU Tigers gymnastics are a powerful recruiting force.
One of the prized recruits for all the biggest college gymnastics programs is 16-year-old Hezly Rivera, who already has a gold medal as part of the Team USA women’s gymnastics team at the Olympic Games Paris 2024, and is the 2023 junior national champion.
Dunne, 21, has become a NIL millionaire and an A-list brand ambassador with her social media stature, and her and the entire LSU Tigers gymnastics team celebrated their first-ever national championship with blingy rings and an emotional weekend full of celebrations, especially for the last-year seniors, who also designed the rings. The LSU gymnast also called out her haters on Flau’jae Johnson’s podcast “Best of Both Worlds.”
What a perfect weekend to have Rivera on her official visit, and the New Jersey native, who now lives in Texas for gymnastics training, seemed to enjoy her time with the Tigers, posting a photo sporting an LSU gymnastics suit with the caption, "if you guessed lsu you were right! last official visit."
Dunne is also from the Garden State, so there is already a natural connection between the duo, and the influencer also follows the teenager on Instagram. Rivera has 355k followers, so she has a long way to go catch up to Dunne’s 5.3 million.
LSU has a built-in advantage with the exposure they provide their athletes from a NIL perspective, especially for their women's sports, which Dunne has said is a major differentiator for the Tigers.
It’ll be interesting to see if Ramirez tries to follow suit.
