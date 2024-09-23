The Athlete Lifestyle logo

16-year-old Olympian Hezly Rivera wears sparkly LSU leotard on official visit

The Team USA gymnastics teenager and gold medalist wore a Tigers gymnastics suit when LSU was celebrating their first national championship. Is that a sign?

Matthew Graham

Sep 4, 2024: Olympic gold medal gymnast Hezly Rivera throws out the first pitch prior to the game between the New York Yankees and Texas Rangers.
Livvy Dunne and LSU Tigers gymnastics are a powerful recruiting force.

One of the prized recruits for all the biggest college gymnastics programs is 16-year-old Hezly Rivera, who already has a gold medal as part of the Team USA women’s gymnastics team at the Olympic Games Paris 2024, and is the 2023 junior national champion.

Dunne, 21, has become a NIL millionaire and an A-list brand ambassador with her social media stature, and her and the entire LSU Tigers gymnastics team celebrated their first-ever national championship with blingy rings and an emotional weekend full of celebrations, especially for the last-year seniors, who also designed the rings. The LSU gymnast also called out her haters on Flau’jae Johnson’s podcast “Best of Both Worlds.”

What a perfect weekend to have Rivera on her official visit, and the New Jersey native, who now lives in Texas for gymnastics training, seemed to enjoy her time with the Tigers, posting a photo sporting an LSU gymnastics suit with the caption, "if you guessed lsu you were right! last official visit."

Hezly Rivera
Hezly Rivera rocking an LSU Tigers leotard on her official visit. /

Dunne is also from the Garden State, so there is already a natural connection between the duo, and the influencer also follows the teenager on Instagram. Rivera has 355k followers, so she has a long way to go catch up to Dunne’s 5.3 million.

LSU has a built-in advantage with the exposure they provide their athletes from a NIL perspective, especially for their women's sports, which Dunne has said is a major differentiator for the Tigers.

It’ll be interesting to see if Ramirez tries to follow suit.

Matthew Graham

