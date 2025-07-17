Simone Biles' husband Jonathan Owens opts for bold, bare-chested look on ESPYs red carpet
Simone Biles has already goated the 2025 ESPYs — the legendary gymnast just scored the award for Championship Performance — but she's not the only athlete in her family who fans are talking about on Wednesday night. Her husband, Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens, is also turning heads for his bold red carpet look.
Prior to Biles' first win of the night — she's still up for Best Athlete — the seven-time god medalist hit the red carpet with the NFL star. While Biles dazzled in a sparkly deep blue-ish purple gown (more on that below), Owens opted for a monochrome black top and pants underneath a white suit jacket, a red rose pinned perfectly on the lapel.
It was Owens' plunging V-neck that immediately caught fans' attention, as the style served as a showcase for his pecs, a peek at his abs, and his chest tattoo. The neutral tones of his crisp fit (as well as his decision to go with classic diamond studs and a silver chain) only further served to draw the eye to the football star's chest.
Biles, for her part, worked with Zac Posen on her Athleta-inspired gown — which was quite literally inspired by the gymnast's favorite cut of the sportswear brand, she told Marie Claire before the big night.
Not only did she serve in the silhouette, Biles wanted to make sure that she combined both glamour and ease with the gown.
"I know it's going to be comfortable, and that's my favorite part," she told Marie Claire. "Sometimes when you do these red carpet events you're in clothing that you're like, 'I might not be able to sit too well in this.' This one I know I'm gonna be comfortable, one hundred percent, no matter what I'm doing: walking the carpet, sitting, chatting, whatever it is."
