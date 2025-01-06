Simone Biles' husband Jonathan Owens roasts himself for failed Lambeau Leap
Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens was on the wrong end of an embarrassing moment for his NFC North showdown with the Green Bay Packers in the NFL regular season finale.
Owens, who is married to Olympic gymnastics GOAT Simone Biles, attempted a Lambeau Leap against his former team.
Unfortunately, he ended up taking a spill and got roasted by the NFL on FOX crew.
MORE: Simones Biles' husband Jonathan Owens' custom shirt goes viral
"Jonathan Owens.. who's married to one of the great leapers of all time in Simone Biles," the broadcast said. "Who had to be shaking her head when she saw that."
Owens shared the video on Monday morning by roasting himself for the on-field fail.
"Aye man, it was slick," Owens joked with two laughing face emojis.
MORE: Simone Biles, husband Jonathan Owens share sweet moment after GOAT tour
In the end, the Bears finished the season with the last laugh, upending the Packers, 24-22, to cap off the season on a high note.
Owens, who is with his third NFL team after stints with the Houston Texans and Packers, finished the year with 49 tackles, two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble, and one interception.
