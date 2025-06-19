The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers shows off beach biceps without secret wife Brittani

The Pittsburgh quarterback is seen in Malibu, California, taking a solo stroll on the beach.

Matt Ryan

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) throws the ball during minicamp at their South Side facility.
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) throws the ball during minicamp at their South Side facility. / Philip G. Pavely-Imagn Images

Aaron Rodgers took to the beach in Malibu, California, following Pittsburgh Steelers minicamp — and all the rumors around his secret wife Brittani — where he 41 year old showed off his guns.

Rodgers signed a 1-year, $13.65 million deal with Pittsburgh after playing the last two years with the New York Jets, and 18 seasons before that with the Green Bay Packers.

Aaron Rodger
Rodgers will wear No. 8 in Pittsburgh / Philip G. Pavely-Imagn Images

The future Hall of Fame quarterback made headlines not only for his signing, but revealing he’s been married to a Brittani for a couple of months even though there are doubters even in his family that this is true. While rocking the Steelers jersey for the first time at practice, he did wear his ring.

While he now owns an insane Pittsburgh mansion, Rodgers chose to head back to California where he owns a home in Malibu (and one in Chico where he’s from). Good choice with the weather nearly perfect right now in Southern California.

TMZ picked him up strolling on the beach in his tank top while listening to some tunes.

He did have his ring on there as well, just no Brittani by his side.

It was just another average beach day in Malibu with a name like Rodgers strolling through.

Aaron Rodger
Philip G. Pavely-Imagn Images

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

