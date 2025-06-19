47-year-old shirtless Tom Brady flexes buff physique defying Father Time
Tom Brady is a real-life version of Benjamin Button.
Much like the star of "The Curious Case of Benjamin Button" and the new F1 movie, 61-year-old Brad Pitt, the 47-year-old seven-time Super Bowl champion with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks better now than he ever did early in his NFL QB GOAT career.
Showing off his training regimen in an Instagram post to keep himself in peak condition, the Las Vegas Raiders minority owner ended the carousel with a shirtless photo that put most middle-aged men, especially us with dad bods, to shame.
Promoting his training footwear and apparel company No Bull, Brady captioned the post, "@nobull shows up wherever life takes you. At home, on the road, at work, or halfway across the world, the mindset travels with you. I’m always amazed by what the human body can do, and I’ll always be committed to moving with purpose, one day at a time. No shortcuts, no noise, just the work and the will to keep showing up. NOBULL. #LFG."
Brady also flaunts his buff legs while working out, and it's amazing how well he's kept himself in shape after retirement, especially since the proud father had been traveling the world across Europe and Japan with his two younger children, Benjamin, 15, and Vivian, 12, who he had with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen.
The FOX Sports $375 million man is living the look good, feel good motto. And making the rest of us look lazy.
