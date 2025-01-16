Steelers QB Russell Wilson, Ciara emotionally share loss of beloved dog with photos
It was a rough ending to the season for Russell Wilson and the Pittsburgh Steelers with a five-game losing streak and a playoff exit in the Wild Card round with a loss to the rival Baltimore Ravens. The offseason hasn’t started great for Wilson and wife Ciara either with the death of their beloved dog, Prince.
Wilson, 36, and Ciara, 39, are a very tight-knit family as seen by their adorable Thanksgiving photos, and their all-black fit Christmas photo with the kids. Losing a dog is losing a member of the family.
The QB took to Instagram to share the devastating news after losing their Great Dane Prince after 12 years.
“‘Prince’ 12 years ago you came into my life,” Wilson wrote on his Instagram post. “I got you my rookie year & you have been a blessing to our family with so many memories, hugs and kisses from our 4 kids and us. You will forever be a part of us. Today was a hard day. But you overcame cancer 2x and lived 12 years when most live 6. Heaven got a good one! Forever the Prince of Peace. Love you.”
He then shared some heartwarming (and breaking) photos of the dog including one with Ciara.
So sad, but looks like Prince was well loved. Wilson and Ciara also have two other Great Danes named Naomi and Hero. They also have a dog named Bronco.
Wilson and Ciara have been married for nine of Prince’s 12 years. They share daughter Sienna Princess, 7, son Win Harrison, 4, and daughter Amora Princess, 1. Ciara shares son Future Zahir, 10, with her ex-fiancé, rapper Future, and Wilson has helped raise Future as his own.
Our condolences to the Wilson family for their loss.
